Tech View: 5-DEMA lends support to index; Nifty forms ‘Dragonfly Doji’ on charts

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty opened with a gap on the higher side on Thursday but failed to keep the momentum going as index pared gains but managed to bounce back from its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 9,322 to make a ‘Dragonfly Doji’ kind of pattern on charts.

The pattern is formed when the opening price is almost equal to the closing price which occurs usually at the high point of the day. This pattern is also seen as a trend reversal pattern.

Although Dragonfly Doji pattern signals indecision among traders, it also points to the fact that bulls managed to bring the index back above its crucial level of 9,350, which is a positive sign.

The Niftyy opened at 9,360.95 and closed at approximately the same level at 9,359.90. The index rose nearly 50 points from its previous close to touching its intraday high of 9,365.65. which made a small upper shadow and slipped to an intraday low of 9,323.25.

“Albeit Nifty shied away from making new lifetime highs and appears to be on the verge of a fresh breakout, the price behaviour is not convincing enough for a substantial rally as it registered Dragonfly Doji kind formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This price behaviour failed to generate a fresh buy signal on lower time frame charts which suggest any bounce from current levels even beyond 9367 is vulnerable for a sell-off unless buy signals are visible in immediate trading session,” he said.

Mohammad advises traders to cautiously ride the rally which may initially push the indices towards 9,400 levels with a stop below 9,320.

The Nifty has been consolidating for the past five trading sessions. The index formed bearish candle for the last five trading sessions, which means the closing level was always lower than the opening level.

The Nifty index formed a Dragonfly Doji on the daily chart and registered a highest daily close. It managed to surpass immediate hurdle of 9,350 and supports are gradually shifting higher from last three sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“It has shown strength after the consolidation of the last five trading sessions and now a decisive hold above 9,350-9,380 zone would attract fresh buying interest towards 9,450 and 9,500 zone,” he said.

Taparia further added that on the downside index has multiple support at 9,280 zones to change the recent market setup.