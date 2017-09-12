App
Sep 12, 2017 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS regains second most valued firm slot from HDFC Bank

Earlier in the day, HDFC Bank had surpassed TCS to become the country's second most valued firm.

TCS regains second most valued firm slot from HDFC Bank

Overtaking HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday regained its status as the country's second most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Earlier in the day, HDFC Bank had surpassed TCS to become the country's second most valued firm.

However, it slipped to the third position in the ranking chart at the close of trade. In the afternoon trade, market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank reached Rs 4,73,530.72 crore, crossing that of TCS was Rs 4,72,733.32 crore.

However, at the close of trade, TCS' market valuation stood at Rs 4,76,045.04 crore, which was Rs 2,578.86 crore more than HDFC Bank's Rs 4,73,466.18 crore valuation.

Shares of TCS went up by 0.94 per cent to close at Rs 2,486.80 on BSE, while HDFC Bank gained 0.62 per cent to end at Rs 1,834.15. Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 5,35,509.87 crore, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC (Rs 3,38,064.40 crore) and HDFC (Rs 2,86,404.51 crore).

