Nov 16, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power allots debentures worth Rs 1500 crore

Tata Power has raised Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,500 crore on private placement basis.

Company allotted unsecured, non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,500 crore on November 16, 2017, on private placement basis, Tata Power said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

According to the statement, the tenure of these 15,000 debentures is seven years.

