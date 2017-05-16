Support for Nifty at 9400-9340: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9400-9340 and the resistance is at 9500-9633, says Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba.

Nifty (9445): We said ‘technically now 9340 is a crucial support to work with’. The Nifty traded in the green and closed in the green with a narrow range bar. The trend is still intact up as long as 9400 holds and I expect a large range day ahead either way.