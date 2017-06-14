App
Jun 14, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Summer effect: These 7 cos post their best earnings show in the June quarter

A lot of companies were those that typically benefit from a strong summer or the onset of monsoon including icecream and AC firms.

Ritesh Presswala

Moneycontrol News

Even as India Inc is readying to present its June quarter results for 2017, we decided to run a query on which companies' June quarter performance tends to be better than other quarters.

We screened for those companies, whose sales, EBITDA and PAT growth were the highest - compared to other quarters - over each of the past three years.

To filter out non-performers, we also eliminated companies that posted negative sales, PAT or EBITDA growth in any quarter.

From the BSE universe, only seven stocks met the above criteria.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of companies were those that typically benefit from a strong summer or the onset of monsoon: icecream and AC companies, education and tractor companies.

Barring Whirpool India, all other companies, on an average, posted double-digit growth in sales.

Four companies belonged to consumer-facing sectors. While Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises were FMCG companies, Whirlpool and Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are a part of the consumer durables family.

Interestingly, all these stocks have given phenomenal stock price returns - anywhere between 130 percent and 747 percent.

Below is the full list.

Exhibit_4_Chart13062017

Exhibit_3_Chart13062017

