Summer effect: These 7 cos post their best earnings show in the June quarter

Moneycontrol News

Even as India Inc is readying to present its June quarter results for 2017, we decided to run a query on which companies' June quarter performance tends to be better than other quarters.

We screened for those companies, whose sales, EBITDA and PAT growth were the highest - compared to other quarters - over each of the past three years.

To filter out non-performers, we also eliminated companies that posted negative sales, PAT or EBITDA growth in any quarter.

From the BSE universe, only seven stocks met the above criteria.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of companies were those that typically benefit from a strong summer or the onset of monsoon: icecream and AC companies, education and tractor companies.

Barring Whirpool India, all other companies, on an average, posted double-digit growth in sales.

Four companies belonged to consumer-facing sectors. While Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises were FMCG companies, Whirlpool and Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India are a part of the consumer durables family.

Interestingly, all these stocks have given phenomenal stock price returns - anywhere between 130 percent and 747 percent.

Below is the full list.