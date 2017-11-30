Strong inflation, economic data push up German, US gilt yields

Drawing cues from a strong set of numbers, both from US and Europe, German bund yields and US Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday as investors sold heavily in fixed income markets.

The German 10-year government bond yield saw its highest intraday rise in over 3 weeks and touched 0.385 percent, while the US 10-year Treasury yield hit a 2-week high of 2.40 percent.

The selloff in the bond market was largely due to strong inflation data from Germany and solid economic data from US and certain Eurozone countries. The US economy grew at its fastest pace in over three years in the third quarter this year.

German inflation data showed that consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, higher than the 1.7 percent forecast by a Reuters poll. A market indicator for long-term inflation expectations rose to its highest in 8 months at 1.7030 percent.

“There’s more than enough to justify the move higher in bond yields today,” Chris Scicluna, Head of Economic Research at Daiwa Capital Markets, told Reuters. “There is a data and a policy element to the selloff.”

US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said that a strengthening US economy will warrant multiple interest rate hikes.

British government bond yields also rose on Wednesday to their highest level since Britain’s decision to leave the European Union last year. This was likely because of multiple media reports that the country was close to finalising a deal with the EU on how much it needs to pay to leave the union.

Consumer prices data for Eurozone is due to be released on Thursday. Market expectations peg consumer prices to rise the fastest in six months. Headline inflation is seen rising 1.6 percent, 20 basis points higher than in October, while core inflation is seen rising to 1 percent from 0.9 percent in October.

“With ECB policymakers still toeing a fairly cautious line, today’s flash November EZ CPI reading will be closely watched for any nascent signs of underlying inflationary pressures,” Viraj Patel, a foreign exchange strategist at ING Group, told PoundSterling Live.