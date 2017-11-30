App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 30, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong inflation, economic data push up German, US gilt yields

The German 10-year government bond yield saw its highest intraday rise in over 3 weeks and touched 0.385 percent, while the US 10-year Treasury yield hit a 2-week high of 2.40 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Drawing cues from a strong set of numbers, both from US and Europe, German bund yields and US Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday as investors sold heavily in fixed income markets.

The German 10-year government bond yield saw its highest intraday rise in over 3 weeks and touched 0.385 percent, while the US 10-year Treasury yield hit a 2-week high of 2.40 percent.

The selloff in the bond market was largely due to strong inflation data from Germany and solid economic data from US and certain Eurozone countries. The US economy grew at its fastest pace in over three years in the third quarter this year.

German inflation data showed that consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in November, higher than the 1.7 percent forecast by a Reuters poll. A market indicator for long-term inflation expectations rose to its highest in 8 months at 1.7030 percent.

related news

“There’s more than enough to justify the move higher in bond yields today,” Chris Scicluna, Head of Economic Research at Daiwa Capital Markets, told Reuters. “There is a data and a policy element to the selloff.”

US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said that a strengthening US economy will warrant multiple interest rate hikes.

British government bond yields also rose on Wednesday to their highest level since Britain’s decision to leave the European Union last year. This was likely because of multiple media reports that the country was close to finalising a deal with the EU on how much it needs to pay to leave the union.

Consumer prices data for Eurozone is due to be released on Thursday. Market expectations peg consumer prices to rise the fastest in six months. Headline inflation is seen rising 1.6 percent, 20 basis points higher than in October, while core inflation is seen rising to 1 percent from 0.9 percent in October.

“With ECB policymakers still toeing a fairly cautious line, today’s flash November EZ CPI reading will be closely watched for any nascent signs of underlying inflationary pressures,” Viraj Patel, a foreign exchange strategist at ING Group, told PoundSterling Live.

tags #Business #markets #world #World News

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.