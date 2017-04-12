Stocks in the news: Reliance, Cairn, Vedanta, USL, AB Nuvo, Torrent Pharma, NOCIL

Here are stocks that are in news today:

US FDA observations: Indoco Remedies' Goa unit:

-Failed to establish, follow procedures to handle complaints w.r.t a drug product

-Failed to ensure procedures w.r.t quality control unit are followed

US FDA repeat observation for Indoco's Goa unit:

-Inspection documented complaints of leakage in multiple drug products

-US FDA recommends engaging a consultant to assist company in meeting current good manufacturing practice requirements

Alert:

-US FDA issued warning letter to Indoco's Goa unit

-US FDA inspected Indoco Remedies' Goa unit from August 31-September 4, 2016

-Indoco is a contract manufacturer for the product that US FDA is concerned about

Aditya Birla Nuvo

-Gets shareholder nod for arrangement between company, Grasim & Aditya Birla Financial Services

-Listing of financial services business to unlock value for all shareholders

-Expect scheme to be effective during Q2 of current financial year

-Merger consolidates common business & investments of company & Grasim

-Scheme subject to final approval from NCLT & exchanges

Tyre stocks: Sources

-Domestic tyre makers make fresh plea to government w.r.t rubber imports

-Domestic tyre makers seek exemption of import duty on rubber

Alert: Import duty on natural rubber at 25 percent currently

-Tyre makers including Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & MRF approach the commerce ministry

Alert:

-Domestic tyre makers import around 3.5 lakh tonne of rubber per annum

-Industry needs 1 m tonne of natural rubber but supply is at 7 lakh tonne

-Have asked government if we can import certain amount to bridge supply gap

Reliance Jio

-Announces new tariff plan - Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan

-To offer 1 GB per day data to prime members for Rs 309 per 3 months

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.)

Cairn India-Vedanta merger details announced

Vedanta says

-Merger with Cairn India effective as of April 11

-Shareholders of Cairn India will receive interim dividend of Rs 17.70 per share

-For each share held, Cairn India shareholders will get 1 share in Vedanta

Anil Agarwal to CNBC-TV18

-Combined entity will generate good cash flow

-Merged entity will fall under Vedanta brand but will retain brand identity of all companies

-Will invest Rs 50,000-60,000 crore in 3 years time

-Talking to government to buyout stake in Hindustan Zinc & Balco actively

GM Breweries, Radico Khaitan, Pincon Spirit, United Spirits in focus

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says

-Will implement liquor prohibition in the state soon

-To implement prohibition in villages with population over 3,000

Tata Power says

-Unfortunate that CERC?s powers or forced majeure not accepted by Supreme Court

-Still studying the final order, continue to work towards alternatives

-Alternatives include sourcing of competitive & alternative coal

Reliance Defence Q4

-Net loss at Rs 139.9 crore versus profit of Rs 102.4 crore (YoY)

-Total income at Rs 250.8 crore versus Rs 115.4 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA at Rs 27.7 crore versus Rs 8.1 crore (YoY)

-EBITDA margin at 11 percent versus 7 percent (YoY)

-Deferred tax credit at Rs 45.6 crore versus Rs 272.1 crore (YoY)

Goa Carbon Q4

-Standalone profit at Rs 5.1 crore versus Rs 0.4 crore (YoY)

-Standalone total income up 13.2 percent at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore (YoY)

-Standalone EBITDA up 73.7 percent at Rs 3.3 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore (YoY)

-Standalone EBITDA margin at 4.3 percent versus 2.8 percent (YoY)

-Standalone forex gain Rs 6.7 crore versus Rs 0.2 crore (YoY)

-Standalone tax expense at Rs 3.9 crore versus Rs 0.4 crore (YoY)

Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:

-Pincon Spirit issues 57 lakh share warrants to promoters

-Palred Tech invests Rs 30 crore in Palred Online Technology (subsidiary)

-Torrent Pharma executes certain agreements to acquire healthcare portfolio of Novartis

-Wipro completes acquisition of Infoserver

-Container Corporation of India signs MOU with Container Corporation of Bangladesh for introduction of container trains between Bangladesh and India

-IDBI Bank says nationwide strike by employees on April 12

-Neuland Labs - CARE revises rating to BBB+ and A3

-Binny - CARE revises rating to BB-

-Swan Energy allots 2.3 crore shares at Rs 195 to 2i capital PCC

-Cera Sanitaryware issues Rs 30 crore worth of commercial papers

-Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals announces capex of Rs 125 crore for Food Park

-Dredging Corporation says 1 day strike by crew & petty officers in protest of rumors on sales of DCI

-Cybertech Systems enters into an agreement with PR Newswire group for distribution of news

-Winsome Textile says hydro electric power project at Dharamshala synchronized with grid

-NBCC India in focus: Subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction has order book of Rs 8,000 crore

-ITC reworking packaged foods portfolio to increase market shrares

-Ashish Kacholia bought 2.8 percent shares in NOCIL in March quarter

-RBI fines Shriram City Union Finance Rs 20 lakh for violating fair practices code

-RBI finesRs 5 lakh for violating fair practices code