Stocks in the news: Reliance, Cairn, Vedanta, USL, AB Nuvo, Torrent Pharma, NOCIL

Reliance Industries | Vedanta | Cairn India | Tata Power | Goa Carbon | Reliance Defence | GM Breweries | Radico Khaitan | Pincon Spirit | United Spirits | Aditya Birla Nuvo | Grasim Industries | Torrent Pharma | NBCC India | NOCIL and Container Corporation are stocks, which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in news today:
US FDA observations: Indoco Remedies' Goa unit:
-Failed to establish, follow procedures to handle complaints w.r.t a drug product
-Failed to ensure procedures w.r.t quality control unit are followed
US FDA repeat observation for Indoco's Goa unit:
-Inspection documented complaints of leakage in multiple drug products
-US FDA recommends engaging a consultant to assist company in meeting current good manufacturing practice requirements
Alert:
-US FDA issued warning letter to Indoco's Goa unit
-US FDA inspected Indoco Remedies' Goa unit from August 31-September 4, 2016
-Indoco is a contract manufacturer for the product that US FDA is concerned about
-Gets shareholder nod for arrangement between company, Grasim & Aditya Birla Financial Services
-Listing of financial services business to unlock value for all shareholders
-Expect scheme to be effective during Q2 of current financial year
-Merger consolidates common business & investments of company & Grasim
-Scheme subject to final approval from NCLT & exchanges
Tyre stocks: Sources
-Domestic tyre makers make fresh plea to government w.r.t rubber imports
-Domestic tyre makers seek exemption of import duty on rubber
Alert: Import duty on natural rubber at 25 percent currently
-Tyre makers including Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & MRF approach the commerce ministry
Alert:
-Domestic tyre makers import around 3.5 lakh tonne of rubber per annum
-Industry needs 1 m tonne of natural rubber but supply is at 7 lakh tonne
-Have asked government if we can import certain amount to bridge supply gap
Reliance Jio
-Announces new tariff plan - Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan
-To offer 1 GB per day data to prime members for Rs 309 per 3 months
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 and Moneycontrol.com.)
Cairn India-Vedanta merger details announced
Vedanta says
-Merger with Cairn India effective as of April 11
-Shareholders of Cairn India will receive interim dividend of Rs 17.70 per share
-For each share held, Cairn India shareholders will get 1 share in Vedanta
Anil Agarwal to CNBC-TV18
-Combined entity will generate good cash flow
-Merged entity will fall under Vedanta brand but will retain brand identity of all companies
-Will invest Rs 50,000-60,000 crore in 3 years time
-Talking to government to buyout stake in Hindustan Zinc & Balco actively
GM Breweries, Radico Khaitan, Pincon Spirit, United Spirits in focus
Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says
-Will implement liquor prohibition in the state soon
-To implement prohibition in villages with population over 3,000
Tata Power says
-Unfortunate that CERC?s powers or forced majeure not accepted by Supreme Court
-Still studying the final order, continue to work towards alternatives
-Alternatives include sourcing of competitive & alternative coal
-Net loss at Rs 139.9 crore versus profit of Rs 102.4 crore (YoY)
-Total income at Rs 250.8 crore versus Rs 115.4 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA at Rs 27.7 crore versus Rs 8.1 crore (YoY)
-EBITDA margin at 11 percent versus 7 percent (YoY)
-Deferred tax credit at Rs 45.6 crore versus Rs 272.1 crore (YoY)
Goa Carbon Q4
-Standalone profit at Rs 5.1 crore versus Rs 0.4 crore (YoY)
-Standalone total income up 13.2 percent at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore (YoY)
-Standalone EBITDA up 73.7 percent at Rs 3.3 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore (YoY)
-Standalone EBITDA margin at 4.3 percent versus 2.8 percent (YoY)
-Standalone forex gain Rs 6.7 crore versus Rs 0.2 crore (YoY)
-Standalone tax expense at Rs 3.9 crore versus Rs 0.4 crore (YoY)
Other stocks and sectors that are in news today:
-Pincon Spirit issues 57 lakh share warrants to promoters
-Palred Tech invests Rs 30 crore in Palred Online Technology (subsidiary)
-Torrent Pharma executes certain agreements to acquire healthcare portfolio of Novartis
-Wipro completes acquisition of Infoserver
-Container Corporation of India signs MOU with Container Corporation of Bangladesh for introduction of container trains between Bangladesh and India
-IDBI Bank says nationwide strike by employees on April 12
-Neuland Labs - CARE revises rating to BBB+ and A3
-Binny - CARE revises rating to BB-
-Swan Energy allots 2.3 crore shares at Rs 195 to 2i capital PCC
-Cera Sanitaryware issues Rs 30 crore worth of commercial papers
-Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals announces capex of Rs 125 crore for Food Park
-Dredging Corporation says 1 day strike by crew & petty officers in protest of rumors on sales of DCI
-Cybertech Systems enters into an agreement with PR Newswire group for distribution of news
-Winsome Textile says hydro electric power project at Dharamshala synchronized with grid
-NBCC India in focus: Subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction has order book of Rs 8,000 crore
-ITC reworking packaged foods portfolio to increase market shrares
-Ashish Kacholia bought 2.8 percent shares in NOCIL in March quarter
-RBI fines Shriram City Union Finance Rs 20 lakh for violating fair practices code-RBI fines Hinduja Leyland Finance Rs 5 lakh for violating fair practices code