App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 29, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Stock slide wipes off investor wealth by Rs 1.38 lakh cr

The Sensex hurtled straight down to 31,388.39 -- a one- week low -- plunging over 362 points, registering its first loss after a four-day winning streak. Following weakness in stocks, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slumped by Rs 1,38,726.77 crore to Rs 1,29,77,705 crore.

Stock slide wipes off investor wealth by Rs 1.38 lakh cr

Investor wealth today got eroded by Rs 1.38 lakh crore amid heavy sell-off in the stock market, with the Sensex recording its worst single-day performance over a month.

The Sensex hurtled straight down to 31,388.39 -- a one- week low -- plunging over 362 points, registering its first loss after a four-day winning streak. Following weakness in stocks, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies slumped by Rs 1,38,726.77 crore to Rs 1,29,77,705 crore.

Escalation in tensions following firing of a missile by North Korea over Japan made investors jittery. "Concerns of heavy floods in the financial capital and the heavy selling by FIIs in equities over the past one month ensured that risk appetite was down to a trickle, especially as Asian markets were in a sea of red following North Korea threats," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. The small-cap and mid-cap indices shed up to 1.02 per cent.

The BSE infrastructure index fell the most by falling 1.86 per cent, followed by power and consumer durables. From the 30-share basket, 29 ended with losses led by NTPC, Sun Pharma and HDFC. At the BSE, 1,784 stocks declined, while 789 advanced and 127 remained unchanged.

tags #BSE #Market news #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.