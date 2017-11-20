App
Nov 20, 2017 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stock market prediction for November 20-24: Satish Gupta

According to Satish Gupta of astrostocktips, auto stocks like Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and JBM Auto will get astrological support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Scorpio, Sagittarius & Capricorn. Lord Saturn Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter & Venus in Libra. Mars in Virgo. Sun & Mercury in Scorpio. Lord Ketu in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Auto: Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, JBM Auto, etc.

Aviation: Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Global Vectra, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week- Jet Airways & Global Vectra went up by 3-9 percent.

NBFC/Housing finance: Bajaj Finance, Capital First, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance, DHFL, Indiabulls Housing

Finance, LIC Housing, Canfin Homes, etc.

Textile: Indocount Industries, SRF, Raymond, Bombay Dyeing, Arvind, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week- SRF, Raymond & ICIL shot up by 5-17 percent.

Banks: SBI, BoB, PNB, BOI, Canara Bank, etc.

Infra: NCC, IRB Infra, NBCC, JMC Project, KNR Constructions, etc.

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while

some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggards. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – dyes/chemical/sugar sector received strong astrological support & outperformed and gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from dyes/

chemical sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

