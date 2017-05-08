Stock market prediction for May 8-12: Satish Gupta

According to Satish Gupta of astrostocktips, banking stocks like Allahabad Bank, Federal Bank, Andhra Bank, IOB, IDFC Bank and Dena Bank will get astrological support.

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Virgo, Libra & Scorpiuo. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu in Aquarius. Venus in Pisces. Sun & Mercury in Aries. Mars in Taurus. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Housing finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC, DHFL, GIC Housing, Can Fin Homes, PNB Housing, Rapco Home, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week –LIC Housing, Indiabulls Housing, Can Fin Homes & GIC Housing shot up by 8-11 percent.

Aviation: SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation, etc.

Tyre: Ceat, Balkrishna Industries, MRF, JK Tyre, TVS Shrichakra, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – Ceat, JK Tyre & Modi Rubber moved up by 7-21 percent.

Cement: Ambuja Cements, ACC, UltraTech Cement, Dalmia Bharat, OCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – JK Cement, Dalmia Bharat, JK Lakshmi Cement & Udaipur Cement were up by 3.3-11 percent.

Bank: Allahabad Bank, Federal Bank, Andhra Bank, IOB, IDFC Bank, Dena Bank, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Dena Bank, IOB, Union Bank & Canara Bank shot up by 4.5- 11 percent.

Textile: Arvind, Raymond, ICIL, Kitex Garments, Rupa & Co, Bombay Dyeing, etc.

Leather sector will too be getting astrological support.

Buying stocks that can rise multi-fold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remain laggards. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till March 2017. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – dyes/chemical/sugar sectors received strong astrological support & outperformed and gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from dyes/ chemical sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.