Stock market prediction for Dec 4-8: Satish Gupta

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Taurus, Gemini & Cancer. Lord Saturn & Mercury in Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter & Mars in Libra. Sun & Venus in Scorpio. Lord Ketu in Capricorn. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Sagittarius is in retrograde position from December 3, 2017 to December 23, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope.

Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since

planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio & Sagittarius ascendant / Rashi need to be extra vigilant.

Be cautious: Astrological position about stock market is uncomfortable & highly deceptive. Take position from undernoted sectors on down days.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

: NCC, NBCC, HCC, ARSS Infra, Gyatri Project, MBL Infra, Simplex

Infra, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Capacite Infra, NCC, IL& FS & ARSS Infra etc shot up by 10- 35 percent.

Auto: Maruti, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, JBM Auto, etc.

Breweries/ distilleries: United Spirits, United Breweries, Globus Spirit, Associated Alcohol, Pincon Spirits, etc

Telecom: Bharti Airtel. Idea Cellular, Tata Communications, MTNL, etc

Aviation: Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Global Vectra, etc will continue getting astrological support.

Textiles: Raymond, SRF, Indocount Industries, Lux Industries, Monte Carlo will also be receiving astrological support.

Cement: Dalmia Bharat, Ambuja Cements, ACC, UltraTech Cement, Birla Corp, etc.

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remain laggards. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets.

Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and

trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors of Samvat gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During Vikram Samavat 2073 among other sectors – dyes/chemical/sugar sector received strong astrological support & out performed gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from dyes/chemical sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

