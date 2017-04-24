Stock market prediction for April 24-28: Satish Gupta

Satish Gupta of astrostocktips is of the view that tyre stocks like Apollo Tyres, Ceat, Balkrishna Industries, MRF, JK Tyre and Krypton Tyres will get astrological support.

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Pisces, Aries & Taurus. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu in Aquarius. Venus in Pisces. Sun & Mercury in Aries. Mars in Taurus. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Aries and will be in retrograde position from April 10, 2017 to May 3, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Aries, Libra, Gemini & Virgo ascendant need to be extra vigilant.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Tyre: Apollo Tyres, Ceat, Balkrishna Industries, MRF, JK Tyre, Krypton Tyres, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – Apollo Tyres, Ceat, TVS Shrichakra & JK Tyre moved up by 5-6 percent. This sector was also predicted last week & during the week – Apollo Tyres, JK Tyre & Krypton Tyre moved up by 4.5-10 percent.

Housing finance: Indiabulls Housing, PNB Housing, Can Fin Home, GIC Housing, Repco Home, LIC Housing, etc. Housing finance sector too was predicted last week & during the week – DHFL, Gruh Finance & Coral India shot up by 5-8 percent.

Aviation: Interglobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, Taneja Airspace, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – Interglobe, Jet Airways & SpiceJet moved up by 3-11 percent.

Entertainment/media: PVR, Sun TV, Zee Entertainment, Inox, Pritish Nandy, Mukta Arts, etc.

Textiles: Arvind, Raymond, ICIL, Kitex Garments, Rupa & Co, Bombay Dyeing, etc.

Cement: Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, ACC, HeidelbergCement, JK Lakshmi Cement, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – NCL, Panyam Cement, Gujrat Sidhi Cement & India Cements were up by 5.5-16 percent.

Infrastructure sector will also be getting strong astro support. Keep close watch on NCC & IRB Infra.

Buying stocks that can rise multi-fold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through financial astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remains laggards. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till March 2017 but contact us early and subscribe or renew the “Sectors of Samvat 2074”. After all successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.