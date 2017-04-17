Stock market prediction for April 17-21: Satish Gupta

According to Satish Gupta of astrostocktips, banking stocks like Bank of India, ICICI Bank, OBC, Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank will get astrological support.

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Sagittarius, Capricorn & Aquarius. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Jupiter in Virgo. Lord Rahu in Leo. Lord Ketu in Aquarius. Venus in Pisces. Sun & Mercury in Aries. Mars in Taurus. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Pisces.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Aries and will be in retrograde position from April 10, 2017 to May 3, 2017. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Aries, Libra, Gemini & Virgo ascendant need to be extra vigilant.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Bank: Bank of India, ICICI Bank, OBC, Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, etc.

Aviation: Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, Taneja Aerospace, etc.

Auto: Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, SML Isuzu, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, etc.

Cement: ACC, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, Birla Corp, HeidelbergCement India, etc.

Tyre: Apollo Tyres, Ceat, TVS Shrichakra, MRF, JK Tyre, Goodyear, etc.

This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – Apollo Tyres, Ceat, TVS Shrichakra and JK Tyre moved up by 5-6 percent.

Food processing: Jubilant Food, Britannia, Parag Milk, ADF Food, Umang Dairy, Varun Beverages, etc.

Housing finance/NBFC: Indiabulls Housing, Canfin Home, GIC Housing, Repco Home, Capital First, Shriram Transport, Bharat Financial, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Capital, etc. Housing finance sector too was predicted last week & during the week – Repco Home, PNB Housing, Can Fin Home, GIC Housing shot up by 5-14 peercent.

Capital goods: ABB, Havells India, BHEL, Siemens, Larsen & Toubro, etc.

Pharma sector too will be receiving astrological support,

Buying stocks that can rise multi fold in a short period is every investor’s dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through financial astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly & guide us about sectors which have to outperform.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2074

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. But this year, we shall prepone release of next Samvat sectors, which are going to get strong astrological support & stocks from those sector outperform markets. Purpose of releasing sectors of next Samvat earlier is that investors & traders should get maximum advantage of down trend of markets by good timing.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimise your future investments and trading also. So we request you not to wait till March 2017. After all successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the SECTORS of SAMVAT gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

During current Samavat 2073 among other sectors – dyes/chemical/sugar sector received strong astrological support & outperformed and gave exorbitant return. Many stocks from dyes/ chemical sector appreciated by over 500 percent.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.