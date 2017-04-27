Looking where to invest? Rural & agro theme could produce maximum multibaggers: YES Sec

Measures that the Government has announced so far should help in boosting agriculture productivity and consequently, rural income, Prasanth Prabhakaran, Senior President & CEO at YES Securities (India) Ltd, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.com. Hence, stocks focused on agri and/or rural consumption could be the next multibaggers.

Q) What is your call on markets right now? It looks like geopolitical concerns and earnings back home are keeping bulls at bay?

The markets are on an upward trajectory supported by an improvement in the country’s fundamentals. This is clearly reflecting in the earnings growth that has improved from the levels seen 3- 4 quarters ago.

Although recovery is yet to be broad-based, earnings are on the path of improvement too. While we do think that markets would continue to trend upwards over the long-term, there could be some aberrations due to global events.

But, as seen earlier too, our markets are quick to recover during such times as the domestic growth story remains intact.

Q) March quarter season has been a mixed bag for D-Street? Do you think the trend will continue and we could see some correction on the back of high expectations of earnings growth?

A) Barring IT, most companies that have declared results so far appear to be meeting or even exceeding expectations. Even companies wherein performance was sluggish, the same appears to be priced in by the markets, which is why we did not see any major stock price movements on the days when their results were declared.

Q) What are your contra buys (sector or stocks) in the year 2017 and why?

We believe that there are 2 major themes that would play out. One is the rural theme. The measures that the Government has announced so far should help in boosting agriculture productivity and consequently rural income.

Therefore stocks focused on agri and/or rural consumption could be the next multibaggers.

The second theme that we are positive on is the affordable housing theme. The Government’s focus on affordable housing would not just provide a boost to the real estate companies in the segment but also to over 70 industries that are directly or indirectly dependent on affordable housing like housing finance, ceramic tiles, etc.

Q) What is your one advise to investors inspired from your guru?

Time spent in the markets is more important than timing the market.

Q) What is your call on Sensex, Nifty for the next 2-3 years? Do you think we have a strong case to hit half a century (50,000) by the year 2020?

We believe the markets should continue their upward trajectory on the back of improving fundamentals, implementation of key reforms especially in the banking sector, easing inflation and improved order flows.

In our opinion it is the investment opportunities that matters and therefore putting a number on market levels is not that important.

Q) What are the risks which market faces which could put brakes on the rally?

The risks that the markets faces are more related to global markets in the form of geo political risks. In addition to this delay in the on the ground benefits of the reforms undertaken could lead to short-term aberrations.

Q) DIIs contributed the most to the rally seen on D-Street. DII bought more than 1 lakh crore in Indian markets compared to Rs 13K crore selling seen by the FIIs. Do you think the trend is now reversing, we are no longer dependent on FIIs? Will the trend continue?

Liquidity levels in the markets are high. On the domestic front, liquidity is high, both with the funds as well as the insurance companies. For instance, the quantum of SIP coming into the funds is ~INR 4,000 crore and all of this is being invested in the markets.

The FIIs too have been focusing on India given its attractive fundamentals and expectations. There are months wherein FIIs have pulled out funds on account of global events but DII flows have supported the markets. We expect this trend to continue and the flows to remain strong from a long-term perspective.

Q) The latest minutes from the RBI suggests that instead of a rate cut, the rate hike could be a possibility. Do you agree? If yes, what could be its implication on market?

A) The MPC started preparing market expectations from the policy review in Feb-17 when it shifted its monetary policy stance to neutral from accommodative. This resulted in market pricing out its rate easing expectations in the near term.

The minutes from the MPC meeting in Apr-17 reveal a continuation of the overall neutral stance on monetary policy. However, with two out of six MPC members now appearing relatively hawkish in their assessment, bond yields have risen by around 10 bps since the release of the minutes.

However, one should note that three (including the RBI Governor who has a casting vote) out of six members continue to remain neutral besides one, who has turned relatively dovish on the margin.

We expect the RBI to be on a prolonged pause, with repo rate unchanged at 6.25% through FY18. The reason for our status quo expectation stems from the assumption that the moderate increase in CPI inflation in FY18 (5.2% vs. 4.5% in FY17) will be driven predominantly by technical adjustments (HRA impact, GST implementation) as pricing power is likely to remain subdued amidst low capacity utilization levels in the industry.