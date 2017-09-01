App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 01, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Still underweight on India post downgrades to 2017 consensus EPS: Credit Suisse

Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse said the four most overvalued markets on price-to-book value versus return on equity valuation model are India, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia.

Still underweight on India post downgrades to 2017 consensus EPS: Credit Suisse

Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse said the four most overvalued markets on price-to-book value versus return on equity valuation model are India, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia.

While historically markets tend to be overvalued because of investors' perception of structural growth and therefore the ability to deliver on earnings but all four are associated with downgrades to 2017 estimated consensus EPS in August, she added.

"While we have previously highlighted three years of cuts to 2017 expected consensus EPS for India, we highlight that EPS cuts in August are not one-off for the other three as well. We re-iterate underweight on the 'Expensive 4' club," Siva said.

tags #FII View

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.