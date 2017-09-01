Still underweight on India post downgrades to 2017 consensus EPS: Credit Suisse

Sakthi Siva of Credit Suisse said the four most overvalued markets on price-to-book value versus return on equity valuation model are India, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia.

While historically markets tend to be overvalued because of investors' perception of structural growth and therefore the ability to deliver on earnings but all four are associated with downgrades to 2017 estimated consensus EPS in August, she added.

"While we have previously highlighted three years of cuts to 2017 expected consensus EPS for India, we highlight that EPS cuts in August are not one-off for the other three as well. We re-iterate underweight on the 'Expensive 4' club," Siva said.