App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 29, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Staying with winners! Nearly 70 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs when Sensex plunged 350 pts

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped as much as 390 points in intraday trade on Tuesday weighed down by weak global cues but as much as 67 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

Staying with winners! Nearly 70 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs when Sensex plunged 350 pts

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

Staying with winners always comes in handy especially at times when stock markets come under the weather, just like today.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped as much as 390 points in intraday trade on Tuesday weighed down by weak global cues but as much as 67 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

Stocks which bucked the broader trend in the market include names like Bajaj Holdings, Maharashtra Scooters, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Heritage Foods, D-Mart, IIFL, Ratnamani Metals, JSW Steel, Trident etc. among others.

As much as 29 stocks hit fresh all-time high on the BSE which include names such as HIL, D-Mart, Dilip Buildcon, HEG, L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation, KIOCL, Agri-Tech (India), Stel Holdings Ltd etc. among others.

The Nifty50 slipped below four crucial support levels and was now trading near its crucial make or break level of 9800, but there were 40 stocks which rose to fresh 52-week high on the NSE.

Stocks which managed to buck the trend include names like Avenue Supermarts, CESC, IIFL Holdings, Gruh Finance, Dewan Housing, Kansai Nerolac, HPCL, JSW Steel, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Gayatri Projects, Tinplate, Future Market etc. among others.

The index slipped below its crucial short term moving averages in a single day such as 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 20-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 50-DEMA in trade today.

India VIX moved up sharply by around 7 percent at 13.50. A sudden spike in volatility after the decline of last one week has given a pause in the bounce back move of the market. If the index slips below 9,775 on a closing basis, chances of further decline towards 9,720 and 9,685 is possible.

“The Nifty is stuck in a bear grip after the bounce back move seen in the last four sessions. It is still respecting to its rising support trend line by connecting the swings lows of 9,075, 9,448 and 9,685 marks,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Now, if it sustains below 9775 then fresh selling pressure could drag it towards 9720 then 9685 while on the upside hurdles are seen at 9850 then 9880 zones,” he said.

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.