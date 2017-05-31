Stay cautious with Sensex December 2017 target of 30,000: Sanjay Mookim
The market is expensive and the breadth of re-rating is extraordinary, Sanjay Mookim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
Sanjay Mookim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch said there is much investor anxiety about market valuations post the recent rally; with an increasing desire to find the still inexpensive/reasonably priced stocks.
The BSE Sensex surged 17 percent since the beginning of the year and traded above 31,000 level while the NSE Nifty surpassed 9,600-mark.
He said the market is expensive and the breadth of re-rating is extraordinary.
There is a strong chance the current valuations driven rally turns, Mookim said, adding the brokerage house stayed cautious with a Sensex December 2017 target of 30,000.Recent history suggests buying inexpensive/laggard stocks does not help during such a correction, he feels.