Stay cautious! Banking stocks likely to see 10% fall before moving higher

Moneycontrol News

Banking stocks, which have rallied on hope for the last one year largely on expectations of fast-paced resolutions for bad loans may well come under pressure even though President Pranab Mukherjee approved an ordinance on Non-performing Assets (NPA).

Analysts view this as 'sell on news and buy on rumour' kind of senario panning out for banking space. The rally seen in most of the PSU banks are ahead of fundamentals, and with details of the ordinance still sketchy, some near-term profit booking cannot be ruled out.

As much as 9 stocks more than doubled investors’ wealth in the last one year which includes names like Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank, REC, MMTC, Bank of India, PNB, Oriental Bank, IOC, as well as Canara Bank.

The ordinance will provide greater powers to Reserve Bank of India to tackle mounting bad loans, CNBC-TV18 reported just ahead of market hours on Friday.

Sources told the news channel that the ordinance on non-performing assets (NPAs) will be effectively immediately. The government is likely to announce details of the ordinance shortly.

“All the good news was there in the price in last one and a half months. It is the case of buy on rumour and sell on news. Whenever PSU banks trade at 1x Price-to-book compared to 0.5-0.6x Price-to-book signals frothy valuations,” Sanjiv Bhasin, Exec VP, Markets & Corporate Affairs, IIFL told Moneycontrol.com.

“It is a positive ordinance, but Bank Nifty looks stretched and corrections would be advisable to be bought. We see a 10-15 percent correction in the banking space after 20-50 percent run-up, given the fact that market is looking frothy,” he said.

If banking stocks fall around 8-10 percent, investors should use the dip to buy stocks. “We are bullish on PSU banks, and our top picks include names like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and Federal Bank,” he said.

The rally in the banking space was visible in sector focussed mutual funds as well. Banking funds are the star performers in mutual fund investments with the sector fund returning a whopping 41.8 percent in the past one year, said a report.

Banking stocks saw good momentum in the past two trading sessions after the Cabinet on Wednesday approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis.

The amendments to the Act will help in effectively resolving the bad loans problem, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa said on Thursday.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, HR Khan, former Deputy Governor of RBI said the central bank should put in a process towards the resolution of NPAs but on principle, he was not comfortable with RBI directly deciding haircuts.

Following the economic slowdown in 2012-13, bad loans have ballooned in the system over the past few years, with gross NPAs for the state-owned bank at Rs 6.07 lakh crore at the end of December 2016.