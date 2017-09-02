App
Sep 02, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

As many as 20 indices, including those for energy and finance, would be rejigged.

S&P BSE indices to be rejigged

Various S&P BSE stock indices will be reconstituted with effect from September 18, according to a notice.

As many as 20 indices, including those for energy and finance, would be rejigged.

Asia Index, a joint venture between BSE and S&P Dow Jones Indices, has announced the reconstitution results for various indices, a BSE notice said.

According to the notice, while a total of 160 companies have been added to the S&P BSE AllCap, 52 firms have been dropped from it.

S&P BSE SmallCap will see 150 companies being included and 63 firms being excluded.

Among others, the indices for basic materials, telecom, utilities, CPSE, SME IPO, information technology and fast moving consumer goods have also been reconstituted.

