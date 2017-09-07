Small & midcap index on cusp of hitting new highs; 4 stocks which can give up to 20% in 6 months

ICICI Direct.com Research

The Nifty is seen extending the ongoing base formation amid subdued global cues on lingering concerns about the escalating geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The index has displayed resilience over the last three weeks as it has absorbed a host of jittery global cues while holding above the lower band of expanding channel in place since April 2017, currently placed around 9,800 regions.

We reiterate our positive stance and suggest that any dips owing to volatile global cues should be used as an incremental buying opportunity.

We expect the index to trade with a positive bias so long as the 9,800 support is held on a closing basis and eventually head to challenge its lifetime high of 10,137 over the short-term.

The broader markets have consistently outperformed the benchmark over the last three weeks. The NSE mid cap and small cap indices are at the cusp of hitting new life highs well ahead of the benchmark.

It highlights the positive sentiment prevailing in the larger section of the market and stock specific action, while benchmark has been in a base formation mode.

The key technical parameters converging around 9,800 region makes this a key support for the index in the present scenario as it is the confluence of lower band of the expanding channel in place since April 2017, rising 50 days EMA and previous weeks panic bottom is also placed around the 9800 zone.

Here is a list of top 4 stocks which can give up t0 20% upside in next 6 months:

HPCL: BUY| Target Rs568| Stop Loss Rs429| Upside 20%| Time Frame 6 month

The share price of HPCL is in a secular uptrend as it continues to conquer uncharted territories in a rising peaks and troughs manner indicating persistent demand at elevated levels.

The key observation on the price chart of HPCL is that the stock has registered a resolute breakout above the upper band of long term rising channel encompassing the entire price action since 2016.

The breakout past an already up-trending channel highlights the strong bullish momentum and augurs well for the continuation of the uptrend, going forward.

The recent breakout area of the upper band of the rising channel placed around Rs430, which also coincides with the 38.2% retracement of the previous up move from Rs328 to Rs 492 around Rs430 is likely to act as major support area in the medium term.

The sharp rebound during July-August 2017 has seen the stock completely retraced its preceding 21 weeks decline (Rs388 to Rs328) in just four weeks.

Faster retracement of the last falling segment in less than half the time interval highlights the strong demand emerging at the major value area being the rising 52 week EMA around Rs340 regions.

We expect the stock to continue with its current uptrend and head towards our target price of Rs568 in the medium term. The 123.6% extension of the previous rally from Rs328 to Rs 462 added to the recent trough of Rs398, projects upside towards Rs568 in the medium term.

Ambuja Cements: BUY| Target Rs308| Stop Loss Rs273| Upside 9%| Time Frame 1 month

The share price of Ambuja Cement remains in strong up trend forming a higher peak and higher troughs in all time frame.

The key stock has recently registered a resolute breakout above the falling trendline joining the yearly high of 2015 (Rs287) and 2016 (Rs281) currently placed around Rs275 levels signalling continuation of the current uptrend and relative outperformance in the short term

The recent lower trough of Rs263 which also coincides with the 50 days EMA currently placed around Rs264 levels is likely to act as major support for the stock in the short term.

The weekly MACD is in uptrend and is seen taking support at its nine period’s average highlighting strength and validates positive bias in the stock

We expect the stock to continue with its current uptrend and head towards Rs308 levels in the coming month being the price parity with the previous up move from Rs191 to Rs270 (270-191=79 points) added to the recent trough of Rs229 (229+ 79=308) project upside towards Rs308 in the short term.

Titan Company: BUY| Target Rs725| Stop Loss Rs602| Upside 13%| Time Frame 6 month

The share price of Titan Company has been in a strong uptrend since the start of CY17. The stock has witnessed a major turnaround during March 2017 as it registered a resolute breakout above the almost identical yearly highs of 2015 (Rs448) and 2016 (Rs444).

Thereafter, it has consistently moved northwards forming higher highs and higher lows highlighting renewed momentum amid persistent demand at elevated levels.

We believe the sideways consolidation over the last four weeks has laid the foundation for the next leg of up move within the ongoing uptrend. The stock provides a good entry opportunity from a medium-term perspective.

The stock entered a sideways consolidation mode after hitting a 52 week high of Rs638 in early August 2017 and, thereafter, oscillated in a price band of Rs638 to Rs600 in the last four weeks.

Pictorially, this sideways consolidation has taken the shape of a bullish Flag pattern as highlighted in the adjoining chart.

A flag formation is a bullish continuance pattern representing a temporary pause in an uptrend as bulls take a breather after strong advance to gather steam before continuance of the preceding up trend.

Time wise, the sideways consolidation representing the Flag pattern has taken 13 sessions against the preceding 12 sessions up move from 525 to 638, which was retraced by just 38.2%. Limited price wise correction and extended time wise consolidation highlights the robust price structure and augurs well for the continuance of the uptrend.

The resolute breakout from the bullish Flag pattern signals the conclusion of the secondary corrective phase and resumption of the upward momentum, thus providing a fresh entry opportunity to ride the next up move in the stock.

We expect the stock to continue with its current uptrend and head towards Rs735 in the medium term as it is the price parity of the previous up move from Rs501 to Rs638 (638-501=137 points) added to the recent trough of Rs598 (598+137=735). This projects an upside towards Rs735 in the medium term.

Sundaram Finance: BUY | Target Rs1990| Stop Loss Rs1516| Upside 19%| Time Frame – 6 months

The share price of Sundaram Finance is undergoing sideways consolidating over the last three months while oscillating between the broad range of 1580 and 1800 levels.

This entire consolidation has occurred above the major breakout area of Rs1600 being the multiple monthly highs of 2015-16. It highlights the change of polarity principle as the previous significant resistance has reversed its role and is acting as support in the present scenario.

We believe the stock has witnessed a higher base building process over the last three months while fortifying the major breakout area and provides fresh entry opportunity to ride the next uptrend.

The rising 52 weeks EMA and 38.2% retracement of the entire up move in 2017 (1102 to 1802) placed around Rs1516 levels will remain the major value area for the index from medium term perspective.

We believe the stock is set to resume its upward momentum after healthy consolidation over last three months and provides good entry opportunity.

We expect the stock to head towards | 1990 over the medium term as it is the 161.8% external retracement of the entire corrective consolidation since the year 2015 from Rs1640 to Rs1102 placed at Rs1990 levels

: The author is Head Technical, AVP at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.