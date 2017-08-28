Six of top-10 most valued cos lose Rs 13,799 cr in m-cap

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued Indian firms fell by Rs 13,799.08 crore last week, with FMCG major HUL taking the biggest hit.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Infosys suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday, HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI and IOC on the other hand witnessed gains.

Stock markets were closed on Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

From the top-10 list, HUL's valuation slumped Rs 4,491.26 crore to Rs 2,55,179.55 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 3,359.58 crore to Rs 4,77,672.18 crore and that of RIL dropped by Rs 2,601.52 crore to Rs 5,09,703 crore.

Infosys' market valuation tumbled Rs 2,434.67 crore to Rs 2,09,598.35 crore and that of Maruti slipped Rs 546.77 crore to Rs 2,29,639.75 crore.

The m-cap of ITC fell by Rs 365.28 crore to Rs 3,42,754.93 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC's valuation surged Rs 3,321.96 crore to Rs 2,79,761.80 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 3,051.55 crore to Rs 4,54,654.36 crore and that of SBI jumped Rs 1,553.77 crore to Rs 2,42,085.85 crore.

IOC added Rs 631.27 crore to Rs 2,07,881.29 crore in its valuation.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Maruti, Infosys and IOC.

Both the Sensex and Nifty during the week registered their seventh weekly gain in eight by rising 71.38 points, or 0.22 percent, and 19.65 points, or 0.19 percent, respectively.