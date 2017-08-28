App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 27, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Six of top-10 most valued cos lose Rs 13,799 cr in m-cap

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued Indian firms fell by Rs 13,799.08 crore last week, with FMCG major HUL taking the biggest hit.

Six of top-10 most valued cos lose Rs 13,799 cr in m-cap

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued Indian firms fell by Rs 13,799.08 crore last week, with FMCG major HUL taking the biggest hit.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Infosys suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday, HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI and IOC on the other hand witnessed gains.

Stock markets were closed on Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

From the top-10 list, HUL's valuation slumped Rs 4,491.26 crore to Rs 2,55,179.55 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 3,359.58 crore to Rs 4,77,672.18 crore and that of RIL dropped by Rs 2,601.52 crore to Rs 5,09,703 crore.

Infosys' market valuation tumbled Rs 2,434.67 crore to Rs 2,09,598.35 crore and that of Maruti slipped Rs 546.77 crore to Rs 2,29,639.75 crore.

The m-cap of ITC fell by Rs 365.28 crore to Rs 3,42,754.93 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC's valuation surged Rs 3,321.96 crore to Rs 2,79,761.80 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 3,051.55 crore to Rs 4,54,654.36 crore and that of SBI jumped Rs 1,553.77 crore to Rs 2,42,085.85 crore.

IOC added Rs 631.27 crore to Rs 2,07,881.29 crore in its valuation.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, Maruti, Infosys and IOC.

Both the Sensex and Nifty during the week registered their seventh weekly gain in eight by rising 71.38 points, or 0.22 percent, and 19.65 points, or 0.19 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

tags #Market news

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.