Sign of caution? This Warren Buffett monitored indicator is now above long-term averages

Moneycontrol News

The year 2017 started on a buoyant note as bulls remain in charge of D-Street giving little room for bears to enter. However, this rally has also pushed valuations of Indian markets which are now slightly above long-term averages.

Market cap-to-GDP (Mcap/GDP) ratio, also known as Buffett’s indicator which is calculated by taking the stock market’s market capitalization and divides it by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has now risen above its long-term averages.

Warren Buffett, who described this ratio as the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment in a December 2001 article for Fortune magazine -- India's M-cap to GDP ratio stands at 80 percent compared to its long-term average of 78 percent, Motilal Oswal Securities said in a report.

The Nifty rallied over 13 percent so far in the year 2017 to hit a fresh record high 9,377.10 on Friday while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 12 percent in the same period. Total market valuation of all companies listed on BSE stands at over Rs 124 lakh crore.

M-cap to GDP ratio keeps a check on the valuation and sentiment of any market. Any movement much above or below the 100 percent level provides an indication to the investor that whether the current valuation is overvalued or undervalued.

At the current juncture, India is fairly valued according to MCap-to-GDP indicator. However, it has risen slightly above its long term average which suggests strength in the market. But, analysts are not raising alarm at this point in time for India; hence, it is still buy on dips market.

“There are multiple ratios to assess the attractiveness of the stock market from a risk-reward perspective. The market cap-to-GDP ratio measures the overall equity value of all listed companies against the market value of GDP generated in the past year,” Ramnath Venkateswaran, Fund manager equity at LIC MF told Moneycontrol.com.

“Recent buoyancy in equity markets has meant this ratio has gone up. India is at the median level amongst some of the leading market indices as measured by the market cap-to-GDP ratio,” he said.

Market cap to GDP is one of the common ratio used to gauge if the market is overvalued or undervalued but it should not be the only ratio used to value the market.

Although, history suggests (above chart) that whenever this ratio has gone above its historical average we have seen a correction in the very next year

Many people across the globe believe if Mcap/GDP ratio is more than 100 percent then the market is overvalued and if the ratio is below 50 percent then the market is undervalued.

“In FY 2009 Mcap/GDP was 98 percent but that year Nifty rallied by 44 percent during that year. In the US, their Mcap/GDP is trading above 100 percent since 2012 but often we see US market trading at their 52 week high,” Foram Parekh, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd told Moneycontrol.com.

India’s market cap to GDP is relatively lower than the US where the ratio stands at 148 percent, followed by Japan (131 percent), UK (118 percent), Korea (101 percent), and while for China this ratio stands at 62 percent.

India’s share in the world market cap is at 2.7 percent, which is above at its long-term average of 2.4 percent, said a report. Over last 12 months, world market cap has increased 14.4 percent (USD9.2t); India’s market cap has increased 34 percent.

“If Mcap/GDP is the benchmark then we feel we are trading at much lower valuations compared to US. We feel there are other external factors like political, economical which influence the growth of the economy and has a cascading impact on the capital markets of the country,” said Parekh.

Don’t take this ratio as Thumb rule

The market cap-to-GDP ratio is important but that should not be your only measure to make investment decisions, suggest experts. Investors should look at other ratios such as P/E, P/B as well as earnings yield to come to a conclusion.

“Market valuations can be captured in a broad range of indicators – Price to Earnings, Price to Book, Market Cap to GDP, Earnings Yield in comparison to interest rates etc. Given this, any asset allocation decision based on any one indicator may not be appropriate,” Harish Krishnan, Sr. VP & Equity Fund Manager, Kotak Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.com.

Current ratio of the market-to-GDP ratio is broadly in-line with the long term average and investors should look for opportunities to make investment, although intermediate corrections cannot be ruled out.

“We believe markets discounts growth and longevity of the business which cannot be quantified by ratios like Mcap/GDP. For entry level investors this can one of the ratios to depict if the market is overvalued or not but it should not be looked as a thumb of rule,” added Parekh.