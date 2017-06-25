Seven of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 29,779 crore in mcap

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian firms added Rs 29,779.54 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL stealing the show with maximum gain.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) regained the status of the country's most valued firm, overtaking Tata Group’s TCS in market capitalisation (m-cap) after a gap of 2-months.

Other m-cap gainers in the list were HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL and Infosys, while TCS, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC suffered losses in the week ended Friday. RIL's valuation soared Rs 15,349.34 crore to Rs 4,66,599.69 crore.

The m-cap of ITC surged Rs 5,527.06 crore to Rs 3,77,601.40 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 2,710.1 crore to Rs 4,31,189 crore. SBI's market valuation advanced by Rs 2,587.62 crore to Rs 2,49,336.78 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,868.57 crore to Rs 2,62,529.94 crore.

The m-cap of HUL went up by Rs 1,082.23 crore to Rs 2,37,344.36 crore and Infosys added Rs 654.62 crore to Rs 2,16,682.27 crore. On the other hand, ONGC saw its valuation slump by Rs 11,357.41 crore to Rs 2,02,765.12 crore, TCS (Rs 7,251.18 crore to Rs 4,65,149.07 crore) and Maruti (Rs 882.07 crore to Rs 2,18,621.38 crore).

In the list of top-10 companies, RIL stood at number one spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC. The Sensex gained 81.81 points, or 0.26 per cent, last week while Nifty shed 13.10 points, or 0.13 per cent.