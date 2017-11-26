App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 26, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Seven of top-10 most valued cos add Rs 54,174 crore in mcap

Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 54,174.2 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) stealing the show with maximum gain.

 
 
Seven of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 54,174.2 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) stealing the show with maximum gain.

Barring Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), SBI and HUL, rest seven companies, including HDFC Bank and ITC saw addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL's valuation jumped Rs 25,205.6 crore to Rs 6,01,324.56 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys surged Rs 8,958.28 crore to Rs 2,31,984.84 crore and that of HDFC Bank soared Rs 6,193.59 crore to Rs 4,78,691.34 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India's market cap advanced by Rs 4,440.57 crore to Rs 2,56,396.49 crore and that of ONGC went up by Rs 4,363.3 crore to Rs 2,32,153.22 crore.

The m-cap of ITC rose by Rs 3,411.94 crore to Rs 3,17,249.81 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 1,600.92 crore to Rs 2,73,062.24 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dropped Rs 4,445.5 crore to Rs 2,86,799.99 crore.

TCS lost Rs 4,087 crore to Rs 5,14,704.08 crore and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) witnessed an erosion of Rs 2,575.73 crore to Rs 2,74,174.50 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one spot followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, HUL, HDFC, Maruti, ONGC and Infosys.

Over the last week, the Sensex jumped 336.44 points, or 1 percent, while the Nifty rallied 106.10 points or 1.03 percent.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

