App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 12, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex snaps 4-day gains; Nifty manages to hold 9400 amid profit booking, up 1% this week

Experts expect consolidation to continue for couple of sessions before getting direction on either side. They expect the Nifty to hit 9,500 level by May-end.

Sensex snaps 4-day gains; Nifty manages to hold 9400 amid profit booking, up 1% this week

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks fell for the first time in last five consecutive sessions due to profit booking but the Nifty managed to hold 9,400. Overall it was another consolidation day for the market after hitting record highs during the week on hopes of normal monsoon.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 62.83 points at 30,188.15 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 21.50 points to 9,400.90 but the broader markets underperformed.

Experts expect consolidation to continue for couple of sessions before getting direction on either side. They expect the Nifty to hit 9,500 level by May-end.

"Whatever flows are coming in, from a slightly longer term point of view, there is much more value in the largecaps. There is reason to believe that the largecap index should outperform broader indices," Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities-PMS at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said.

The BSE Midcap index lost 0.7 percent and Smallcap shed 0.8 percent on market breadth. About 1,784 shares declined against 1,000 advancing shares on the exchange.

More to come...

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.