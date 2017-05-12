Sensex snaps 4-day gains; Nifty manages to hold 9400 amid profit booking, up 1% this week

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks fell for the first time in last five consecutive sessions due to profit booking but the Nifty managed to hold 9,400. Overall it was another consolidation day for the market after hitting record highs during the week on hopes of normal monsoon.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 62.83 points at 30,188.15 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 21.50 points to 9,400.90 but the broader markets underperformed.

Experts expect consolidation to continue for couple of sessions before getting direction on either side. They expect the Nifty to hit 9,500 level by May-end.

"Whatever flows are coming in, from a slightly longer term point of view, there is much more value in the largecaps. There is reason to believe that the largecap index should outperform broader indices," Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities-PMS at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said.

The BSE Midcap index lost 0.7 percent and Smallcap shed 0.8 percent on market breadth. About 1,784 shares declined against 1,000 advancing shares on the exchange.

