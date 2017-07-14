Sensex snaps 4-day gains; Nifty fails to hold 9900 but see stellar 2% weekly rally

Moneycontrol News

The market failed to extend rally on Friday as investors preferred profit booking after the Sensex added 677 points in previous four consecutive sessions, and looked for more corporate earnings.

Benchmarks started off on a strong note, with the Nifty surpassing 9,900 level for the first time following positive lead from Asia and Infosys earnings but could not hold for long.

The market was rangebound with negative bias for major part of the session. The 30-share BSE Sensex managed to hold 32,000 level, though it ended down 16.63 points at 32,020.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 5.35 points to 9,886.35 after hitting an intraday high of 9,913.30 on weak breadth, but the BSE Midcap outperformed, up 0.22 percent.

About 1,680 shares declined against 1,012 advancing shares on the BSE.

"Participants are feeling bit relieved after the IT majors' result amid expectation of bad quarter, but it's just a beginning of earning season," Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities said.

He believes that possibility of rate cut would further fuel the rally ahead and any dip in between should be used as buying opportunity.

AU Small Finance Bank, CDSL, HUDCO, Avenue Supermarts, Eris Life and Tejas Networks fell up to 10 percent.

Jubilant Foodworks surged 5 percent ahead of earnings next week. Biocon rallied 9 percent as US FDA advisory committee recommended approval of biosimilar Trastuzumab that is used to treat cancer. Its subsidiary Syngene International gained 5 percent.