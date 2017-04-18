App
Apr 18, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex slips for 4th day, Nifty manages to hold 9100 amid global fall

The 50-share NSE Nifty touched an intraday high of 9,217.90 and low of 9,095.45, before closing tad above psychological 9100-mark.

Sensex slips for 4th day, Nifty manages to hold 9100 amid global fall

Moneycontrol News

The market continued its southward journey for fourth consecutive session Tuesday, with the Sensex losing 382 points from day's high, weighed by weakness in global peers after unexpected election announcement.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 282 points in morning after a three-day consolidation and on hopes of normal monsoon this year but gradually erased all its gains in afternoon as the day progressed. The index was down 94.56 points at 29,319.10.

The 50-share NSE Nifty touched an intraday high of 9,217.90 and low of 9,095.45, before closing tad above psychological 9100-mark. The index fell 34.15 points to 9,105.15.

More to come...

