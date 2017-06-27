Sensex sinks 180 pts, Nifty manages to hold 9500; JP, Adani Groups stocks rally

Moneycontrol News

After three weeks of consolidation, equity benchmarks hit one-month closing low Tuesday as the Sensex shed 291 points intraday on correction in major sectors - banks and technology. Likely increase in banks' provisioning in FY18 and profit booking could be main reasons for selling pressure as experts continuously saying the market currently is highly valued with pricing in all major positives.

As of now, there is no strong trigger that can drive the market up. June quarter earnings could be next trigger but that is also not expected to support. Investors also maintained cautious stance ahead of GST implementation (effective from July 1) that is likely to hit company's earnings for one or two quarters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 179.96 points at 30,958.25 and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 63.55 points to 9,511.40 after hitting day's low of 30,847.08 and 9,473.45, respectively.

The broader markets also caught in bear grip as the BSE Midcap index fell 0.8 percent and Smallcap lost 1.6 percent on weak breadth. About five shares declined for every two shares advancing on the exchange.

More to come...