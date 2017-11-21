Sensex rose nearly 20% in 2004 but experts don’t see a runaway rally this time post Moody’s upgrade

Kshitij Anand

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied nearly 20 percent back in the year 2004 when Moody’s upgraded India's country ceiling for foreign currency bonds as well as the government's foreign currency issuer rating to Baa3 from Ba1.





The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 5,593 on January 22, 2004 and rallied a little over 18 percent to 6,602 recorded on December 31, 2004. However, experts do not see a repeat of a similar move in indices this time around in the next 6-12 months.





The US-based Moody's last week upgraded India's sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'Baa2' with a stable outlook citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. The rating upgrade has come after a gap of 13 years.





With the rating upgrade, India has now joined Bulgaria, Colombia, Italy, Oman, Panama, Philippines, Spain, and Uruguay in the Baa2 basket.





Rating upgrade has come after a long time and the situation is very different compared to what it was back in 2004. Yes, it is near-term positive for the equity markets, bonds as well as rupee – but to expect a runaway rally will not be right, suggest experts.





“We had an earnings upgrade after a gap of 13-14 years. Valuations in 2004 were far lower than what they are currently,” Sanjeev Zarbade, Vice President – PCG Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.





“Hence, while rating upgrade is definitely a positive from an economic perspective, to what extent it will lead to market gains has to be seen in the context of factors like valuations, earnings growth, global central bank policies etc. in the near future,” he said.





Zarbade further added that for firms like HDFC, Reliance Industries and some PSUs there can be a direct 20 basis points to 50 basis points lowering in the overseas rate of borrowing for these companies. This could be positive for companies in these sectors from an earnings point of view.





The upgrade has been predicated on the basis of various reforms carried out by the Modi-led government such as the implementation of GST, demonetisation, improved monetary policy framework, UID and DBT framework.





Mitigation of Public Sector Banks’ risks which will likely be positive for growth by doing bank recapitalisation. Moody's expects GDP growth to moderate to 6.7 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2018.





However, as disruption fades, assisted by recent government measures to support SMEs and exporters with GST compliance, real GDP growth will rise to 7.5 percent next fiscal.









Valuations at elevated levels:





Indian markets are trading valuations which most analysts would not call it as ‘cheap’. Hence, any further rally in the market will have to be supported by either bounce back in earnings or sharp rebound in macros.





If earnings fail to come through, chances are we could see some correction from the current level, fear experts. Market discount everything in advance and most of the positives highlighted by Moody’s is in the price.





“If earnings do not catch up and money keeps on flowing into the markets, that would certainly be a case of a bubble,” Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.





“In fact we are currently at the higher extreme of the valuation, trading at 22x forward earnings for Nifty which is 35 percent premium to its 10 years average,” he said.





The rating upgrade is just a sentiment booster and at best can be considered as an ammunition in the arsenal of the government which vindicates their stand that the reform agendas are in line with growth aspirations of the country.





Will it trigger huge FII flows?





The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been off-late dumping Indian equities in the secondary market but are buyers in the primary as well as bond markets.





The rating upgrade will certainly help in attracting funds which have a mandate to invest in those countries with a specific investment grade.





To that extent, we could see some extended flows into Indian equity markets especially from pension funds but it will not trigger huge buying appetite.





“Foreign investors have had a favorable view of the Indian opportunity, the strong management teams of Corporate India and the mature financial ecosystem for close to 2 decades now. The rating upgrade, however, does make the access of capital by Indian corporates cheaper and this will need to be factored by investors, post this event,” Harish Krishnan, Fund Manager-Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.



