Sensex rallies nearly 300 points, Nifty tops 9200; 4 factors driving markets

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty rallied nearly 100 points on Monday to reclaim its crucial resistance level of 9,200 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose nearly 300 points.

The action was more broad-based as broader markets closed with handsome gains. The S&P BSE Midcap index closed 0.95 percent higher while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended 0.8 percent up.

The Nifty closed 98 points higher at 9217 and as much as 157 stocks rose to fresh 52-weeks high on the NSE which include names like MRF, Shree Cements, Fag Bearings, UltraTech Cements, Piramal Enterprises, L&T, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Dollar Industries etc.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 290.54 points higher at 29,655.84 and as much as 335 stocks on the BSE rose to fresh 52-weeks high which include names like Akzo Nobel, PNB Housing Finance, Venkys (India), Grasim Industries, Century Textiles, Bharat Forge, Thermax etc.

Sugar stocks rallied up to 16 percent after a series of meetings between the debt-laden industry and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country's second-largest producer of the sweetener.

Yogi Adityanath took over as chief minister of India's largest state, last month and has vowed to help farmers realise their cane dues from private sugar millers.

“The meeting was very encouraging. The chief minister was very kind to listen to all our problems which the industry has been plagued with so far,” Vijay S. Banka, Wholetime Director and Chief Financial Officer at Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, told CNBC-TV18.

“It was a very encouraging meeting which focused on sugar cane pricing and costs of power. The chief minister gave a patient hearing and it augurs well for the future of the sugar industry,” he said. Banka said he was hopeful that sugar cane prices and retail prices of sugar would align over time.

Going by the buzz on D-Street we have collated a list of 4 factors which might be driving a rally in markets.

Good news from France:

Asian markets along with India rose sharply after the market's favoured candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election. The outcome led to a mass unwinding of safe-haven trades in favour of riskier assets.

Macron will now face far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a May 7 runoff, with opinion polls on Sunday predicting an easy win for him in the final clash, said a report.

The fresh election outcome is likely to boost risk appetite in the market after Emmanuel Macron, won the country's first-round vote, just ahead of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, Geoff Dennis of UBS said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Technical Factors:

The Nifty rallied nearly 100 points to reclaim its crucial resistance level of 9,200 to form a ‘Long White Day’ kind of pattern on the daily charts. The index closed above its short term moving averages like 5 and 13 which offered support to it in the past.

The index clocked 1 percent of gains after a long time of 24 trading session since the beginning of corrective structure on March 17 suggesting that bottom may be in place at recent lows of 9,075.

“A crossover of 5 day EMA above 13-day is acting like a confirmation of a trend reversal which signifies that Nifty initiated a fresh leg of the rally which has the potentiality to challenge near term top of 9,274 level,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com.

“We recommend traders to go ahead and create long positions with a stop below 9130 levels,” he said.

Banks stocks led rally on D-Street

Banking stocks led gains after the Finance Minister in an interview with CNBC-TV over the weekend said that the government is actively working to resolve the nonperforming asset issue.

“In fact, if you ask me, with a lot of reforms having taken place, what is the immediate challenge? The immediate challenge is to deal with the problem of NPAs. It is a problem of 20-30 major accounts, which need to be resolved and we are in the process of formulating certain steps,” Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley said.

“A lot has been done in terms of both, legislative changes and RBI policy, but I think some critical steps are required, which we are on the verge of taking,” he said.

RIL rose ahead of Q4 results:

Reliance Industries rose 1.1 percent on the BSE to Rs 1416 ahead of its results for the quarter ended March 31. The oil & major is expected to be steady to strong as higher petchem profitability may drive sequential operational improvement.

Petchem segment should benefit from strong cracker margins, analysts feel.

According to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit is expected to be at Rs 8,000 crore during the quarter against Rs 8,022 crore in the previous quarter while operating profit may jump 8.3 percent sequentially to Rs 11,485 crore in the quarter gone by.