Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day gains on profit booking; Midcap continues to shine

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks snapped four-day winning streak Wednesday on profit booking and as investors maintained cautious stance ahead of fourth quarter and full year GDP data due later today.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 13.60 points at 31,145.80 and the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 3.30 points to 9,621.25 after hitting fresh record highs at 31,255.28 and 9,649.60, respectively amid consolidation.

"There is much investor anxiety about market valuations post the recent rally; with an increasing desire to find the still inexpensive/reasonably priced stocks," Sanjay Mookim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch said. Benchmark indices gained 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

He feels there is a strong chance the current valuations driven rally turns. The research house stayed cautious with a Sensex December 2017 target of 30,000.

Bharat Iyer of JP Morgan also said the brokerage house continued to call for consolidation as valuations are turning rich and believes earnings growth trend could be patchy.

The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks for the second consecutive session, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising a percent each despite nearly neutral market breadth. About 1375 shares advanced against 1294 declining shares on the exchange.

Select auto stocks were in action ahead of sales data for the month of May. "While passenger vehicle will continue its growth momentum in May led by Maruti Suzuki, 2-wheeler volume is also expected to be strong led by increase in retail off-take due to marriage season. Commercial vehicle sales are expected to be weak YoY," Motilal Oswal said.

Maruti Suzuki ended at record closing high of Rs 7,214.90, up nearly a percent from previous close while Tata Motors lost over a percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra surged 4 percent on value buying as brokerage houses turned bullish on the stock post earnings and on hopes of good monsoon that may boost its tractor sales in rural. Escorts also gained 4 percent.

Nifty Bank closed above 23400 level for the first time ever, up half a percent led by ICICI Bank that gained 1.8 percent.

Lupin, GAIL and Dr Reddy's Labs were other gainers among Sensex stocks, up 1.5-3 percent whereas Infosys, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel were down 0.7-2 percent.

Broader space was in action today. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial spiked 8 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equalweight and raised target price to Rs 425 from Rs 275 on government spending, normal monsoon and rising rural wage growth. The research house expects strong rebound in tractor & two wheeler sales growth.

The brokerage house also upgraded Shriram Transport Finance Corporation to overweight from equalweight and raised target price to Rs 1,250 from Rs 935. The stock gained 1.7 percent.

Aviation stocks gained momentum on correction in crude oil prices after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said OPEC and non-OPEC countries are committed to bringing global oil inventories down to the industry's five-year average. Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rallied 4 percent each.

Reliance Communications lost further as Moody's downgraded its corporate family rating, senior secured bond rating to CAA1 from B2 and kept ratings on review for further downgrade.

Non-banking finance companies were also in action as LIC Housing, DHFL and Ujjivan Financial gained 1-3 percent while fertiliser stocks gained on hopes of normal monsoon. National Fertilizers, Coromandel International, RCF and Deepak Fertilizers were up 1-5 percent.

European markets were moderatly higher, with the France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE up 0.3-0.5 percent at the time of writing this article. Asian stocks closed mixed.