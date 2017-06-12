Sensex, Nifty remain under pressure, but over 120 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark indices continued with its weak trend on Monday, with the Nifty breaking the crucial 9600-mark and the Sensex shedding more than 200 points intraday.

Fall in banks, auto, infra, oil and select technology stocks pulled the market lower. The Nifty Bank fell around a percent while the PSU Bank was down 2 percent.

But even in this phase of consolidation, over 120 stocks touched their 52-week high marks. Interestingly, around 18 percent of these stocks are from the financials space. This is followed by auto ancillaries, capital goods, chemicals and textiles.

Stocks which clocked their fresh 52-week high figure include, Motherson Sumi Systems, Piramal Enterprises, Indiabulls Real Estate, Balaji Telefilms, Bajaj Finance, Cadila Healthcare, Emkay Global Financial Services, GIC Housing Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.

Several experts have already raised concerns on the strong rally, calling it not in line with the fundamentals and expected corrective phases going forward. But they remained bullish on market with long term perspective.

Most recently, global brokerage firm, UBS, downgraded India to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ initiated earlier in February, citing a sharp surge in valuations which offers limited risk to reward ratio from current levels.

Adding to that, Saurabh Mukherjea of Ambit Capital had told the channel last month that if the bull market continued, the next leg of the rally will be led by lower quality companies, poorer management teams, and weaker balance sheets.

Having said that, the long term trend for the market could still be better, said Emkay Global.

“From a long term perspective, opportunities still exist,” Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director, Emkay Global Financial Services told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. One must be cognizant of parameters other than just valuations, he added.