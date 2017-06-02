App
Jun 02, 2017
Jun 02, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty end at fresh record closing highs; ITC, HDFC lead contributors

The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks for fourth consecutive session, rising over half a percent on positive breadth.



Moneycontrol News

The market gained momentum on Friday after four-day consolidation, with equity benchmarks at fresh record closing highs on positive global cues and ahead of RBI policy due next week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 135.70 points to 31,273.29 and the 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 37.40 points to 9,653.50, backed by index heavyweights ITC and HDFC.

The market continued its run up to hit fresh record high but experts turned cautious, saying the rally is not fully supported by fundamentals and valuations are already stretched.

Currently, liquidity was boosting the market, but in the long term, fundamentals and earnings will have to improve to justify the high valuations, Bhat, Director at Dalton Capital Advisors said.

In fact, going forward, there could be disruptions — both domestic and global — that could have an impact on the economy and markets, he feels.

Now all eyes are on RBI monetary policy due on June 7. Majority of economists expect the central bank to maintain status quo.

"We continue to expect the RBI to be on a prolonged pause but with risks of a 25bp rate cut in August if certain conditions are met," HSBC said in its report. It expects the central bank to lower its inflation forecast for FY18 at the upcoming June meeting.

The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks for fourth consecutive session, rising over half a percent on positive breadth. About 1454 shares advanced against 1240 declining shares on the exchange.

More to come...

