you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 08, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty close rangebound session flat; Midcap falls after record high

Banks, FMCG and metals stocks helped the market close with positive bias but the selling in pharma, PSU banks and select auto stocks capped upside.

Moneycontrol News

The market closed flat on Friday amid volatility and weak global cues, as investors looked for fresh triggers. The Sensex started off trade with 100 points gains but gradually erased gains as the day progressed.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 24.78 points at 31,687.52 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 4.90 points at 9,934.80.

The Nifty Midcap index ended lower after hitting a fresh record high, down 0.2 percent on weak market breadth. About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the NSE.

For the week, the Sensex lost 0.6 percent and the Nifty fell 0.4 percent but the Nifty Midcap Index gained 0.4 percent.

SREI Infra, Exide Industries, Indraprastha Gas, Kaveri Seed, Tata Sponge, Manappuram Finance, CDSL, Ashok Leyland, Cochin Shipyard, Future Consumer, Oil India, Arvind and Biocon rallied up to 6 percent.

HFCL, Bajaj Finance, Indo Count, HDIL, Glenmark Pharma, Just Dial, Indiabulls Real, Bharat Electronics, Sun TV Network fell up to 4 percent.

More to come.....

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

