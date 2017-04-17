Sensex, Nifty close lower on caution ahead of TCS earnings; Indiabulls Real up 40%

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks extended losses for third consecutive session on Monday, with the Nifty closing below 9150 level amid sluggish trade. Investors remained cautious amid rising geopolitical tensions, weak bank credit growth and muted start to March quarter earnings season by Infosys. All eyes are on TCS numbers due tomorrow.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 47.79 points at 29,413.66 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 11.50 points to 9,139.30.

Experts expect the market to hold 9000 level as a support, but if earnings disappoint then the possibility of breaking that level is high.

"Investors are waiting for more cues from the upcoming quarter results to determine the market direction and thereby the impact on foreign inflows," Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services.

In the near term, profit may be booked at every rise as investors are likely to take a conservative approach due to the prevailing tensions, he feels.

Asian equities closed mixed following tensions in the Korean Peninsula and better-than-expected Chinese economic data. Media reports indicated that North Korea tested a missile which "blew up" soon after launch, following a military parade over the weekend.

Back home, Indiabulls Real Estate was the biggest gainer on bourses, up 40 percent on hopes of good value unlocking for commercial business after a restructuring plan.

The company said it would restructure business through demerger into two entities - commercial and residential segments. "We will either look for strategic partner or demerge the commercial leasing business."

Angel Broking said most large global investors have preferred to participate in the commercial / leasing market in India as the retail space has been going through a very sluggish phase with tepid demand. In the recent past, there have been some marquee deals like DLF-GIC and K Raheja Corp-Blackstone in this space.

Technology stocks continued to be tepid after subdued earnings and guidance by Infosys and ahead of TCS earnings due on Tuesday evening. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects a 2 percent degrowth in profit but dollar revenue may see a 2 percent spike in March quarter on sequential basis.

Healthcare stocks were in focus today after USFDA actions. Sun Pharma lost 2.2 percent after sources told CNBC-TV18 that its Dadra facility received 11 observations from the US health regulator while Dr Reddy's Labs gained 0.7 percent as there was no observations for Srikakulam plant (Andhra Pradesh) from FDA.

Unichem Laboratories share price gained 1.8 percent after getting approval from the US health regulator for anti-inflammatory drug Piroxicam capsules that will be commercialised from its Goa plant. However, the stock fell nearly 5 percent in early trade on five observations for its Goa plant from the USFDA.

Among others, Asian Paints, NTPC, Lupin and ONGC were down 1-3 percent whereas Reliance Industries was the leading contributor to Sensex' gains, up 2 percent followed by GAIL (up 3.6 percent).