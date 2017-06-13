Sensex, Nifty close flat, but over 140 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark indices ended the day on a flattish note, with the Sensex ending just around 8 points higher, while the Nifty closed around 10 points lower. The day saw almost a trend reversal movement as these indices had seen a strong uptick through the day, only to erase them in the last hour of trade.

Midcaps had a positive day, while banks rallied the most throughout the day. IT stocks were weak on an overall basis, while pharma stocks gained.

“Sentiment was positive in the first half, thanks to the encouraging macroeconomic data but profit taking in the latter half pushed the index in negative territory. Participants preferred to lighten their positions ahead of beginning of two-day US Fed meet,” said Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution at Religare Securities, in a statement.

However, there were over 140 stocks that hit fresh 52-week high marks on the BSE. Among them include HFDC twins, HDFC Bank and HDFC, which also hit their life time highs. Meanwhile, others in the list include, DCB Bank, Pidilite Industries, Eveready Industries, Welspun Enterprises, Balaji Telefilms, Zee Media, Can Fin Homes, Motilal Oswal, Ceat, MRF, and TeamLease Services, among others.

Interestingly, financials again formed almost 20 percent of the entire list of stocks that rallied. Apart from them, chemicals, textiles, trading stocks, and auto ancillaries gained.