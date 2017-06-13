App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 13, 2017 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty close flat, but over 140 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

Interestingly, financials again formed almost 20 percent of the entire list of stocks that rallied. Apart from them, chemicals, textiles, trading stocks, and auto ancillaries gained.

Sensex, Nifty close flat, but over 140 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark indices ended the day on a flattish note, with the Sensex ending just around 8 points higher, while the Nifty closed around 10 points lower. The day saw almost a trend reversal movement as these indices had seen a strong uptick through the day, only to erase them in the last hour of trade.

Midcaps had a positive day, while banks rallied the most throughout the day. IT stocks were weak on an overall basis, while pharma stocks gained.

“Sentiment was positive in the first half, thanks to the encouraging macroeconomic data but profit taking in the latter half pushed the index in negative territory. Participants preferred to lighten their positions ahead of beginning of two-day US Fed meet,” said Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution at Religare Securities, in a statement.

However, there were over 140 stocks that hit fresh 52-week high marks on the BSE. Among them include HFDC twins, HDFC Bank and HDFC, which also hit their life time highs. Meanwhile, others in the list include, DCB Bank, Pidilite Industries, Eveready Industries, Welspun Enterprises, Balaji Telefilms, Zee Media, Can Fin Homes, Motilal Oswal, Ceat, MRF, and TeamLease Services, among others.

Interestingly, financials again formed almost 20 percent of the entire list of stocks that rallied. Apart from them, chemicals, textiles, trading stocks, and auto ancillaries gained.

weekhigh

tags #Market Edge

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.