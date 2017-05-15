Sensex, Nifty at fresh closing high post macro data; Tata Steel, Hindalco up 4%

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks recouped previous session's losses on Monday, ending at fresh record closing high as investors cheered better macro data that raised hopes for rate cut. Even likely early start to the monsoon also lifted sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 133.97 points at 30,322.12 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 44.50 points to 9,445.40, backed by banks, FMCG, metals and pharma stocks.

"We feel odds are higher that the prevailing uptrend will continue with intermediate corrective phases in index," Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities said.

Stocks, on the other hand, are trading mixed mainly in response to the earning announcements. So, he suggests continuing with the approach of focusing on stock selection and managing them during volatile times.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index up 1.25 percent and Smallcap up 0.78 percent despite the gap between advances & declines narrowed. About 1497 shares advanced against 1315 declining shares on the exchange.

