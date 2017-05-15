App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 15, 2017 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex, Nifty at fresh closing high post macro data; Tata Steel, Hindalco up 4%

Investors cheered better macro data that raised hopes for rate cut. Even likely early start to the monsoon also lifted sentiment.

Sensex, Nifty at fresh closing high post macro data; Tata Steel, Hindalco up 4%

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks recouped previous session's losses on Monday, ending at fresh record closing high as investors cheered better macro data that raised hopes for rate cut. Even likely early start to the monsoon also lifted sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 133.97 points at 30,322.12 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 44.50 points to 9,445.40, backed by banks, FMCG, metals and pharma stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 133.97 points at 30,322.12 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 44.50 points to 9,445.40, backed by banks, FMCG, metals and pharma stocks.

"We feel odds are higher that the prevailing uptrend will continue with intermediate corrective phases in index," Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities said.

Stocks, on the other hand, are trading mixed mainly in response to the earning announcements. So, he suggests continuing with the approach of focusing on stock selection and managing them during volatile times.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index up 1.25 percent and Smallcap up 0.78 percent despite the gap between advances & declines narrowed. About 1497 shares advanced against 1315 declining shares on the exchange.

More to come...

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.