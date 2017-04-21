Sensex loses shine amid mixed earnings, hawkish RBI tone; falls for 2nd straight week

Moneycontrol News

The market reversed its morning gains to close moderately lower on Friday as investors remained cautious due to mixed earnings (so far) and ahead of French election on Sunday. Hawkish RBI tone in its latest minutes and consistent selling by FIIs in April (after highest ever buying in March) also dampened sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 57.09 points at 29,365.30, and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 17 points to 9,119.40 after hitting an intraday high of 9,183.65.

However, the broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks with marginal gains on positive breadth. About 1455 shares advanced against 1417 declining shares on the BSE.

More to come...