App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 21, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex loses shine amid mixed earnings, hawkish RBI tone; falls for 2nd straight week

Hawkish RBI tone in its latest minutes and consistent selling by FIIs in April (after highest ever buying in March) also dampened sentiment.

Sensex loses shine amid mixed earnings, hawkish RBI tone; falls for 2nd straight week

Moneycontrol News

The market reversed its morning gains to close moderately lower on Friday as investors remained cautious due to mixed earnings (so far) and ahead of French election on Sunday. Hawkish RBI tone in its latest minutes and consistent selling by FIIs in April (after highest ever buying in March) also dampened sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 57.09 points at 29,365.30, and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 17 points to 9,119.40 after hitting an intraday high of 9,183.65.

However, the broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks with marginal gains on positive breadth. About 1455 shares advanced against 1417 declining shares on the BSE.

mrkt___21042017

More to come...

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #RBI #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.