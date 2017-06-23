Sensex loses over 100 pts, Nifty snaps 9600, but over 40 stocks clock 52-week highs

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark equity indices have had a weak trading day so far on the back of profit booking ahead of the upcoming long weekend. The Indian market will be closed on Monday on account of Eid. The Nifty snapped its crucial 9600-mark and selling pressure continued below that level.

In the first half of morning trade, the Sensex lost over 100 points, while the Nifty lost over half a percent. Frontline names such as State Bank of India, Tata Motors, BHEL, Tata Steel, IOC, GAIL, and Bank of Baroda, among others were among the top losers on both indices.

Midcaps had a fall of over 1.5 percent, while other sectoral indices such as PSU banks and metals, fell the most.

However, even with this sluggish trend, there were quite a few stocks that clocked fresh 52-week highs. Data from the BSE has revealed that there were over 40 such stocks to have reached that level.

Polson, Himadri Specialty Chemicals, Cox & Kings, Aditya Birla Money, Aditya Birla Nuvo and Balkrishna Industries, among others, were among the list of such stocks.