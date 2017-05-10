Sensex hits fresh record highs; top 10 stocks to buy which could give up to 20% return

Moneycontrol News

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 200 points in morning trade to hit a fresh record high of 30,197.66 after media reports suggested that India could be looking at higher monsoon rains than forecast.

Monsoon remains a key risk for Indian market because it delivers about 70 percent of India's annual rainfall, critical for crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybeans.

India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, Reuters reported quoting the chief of the weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.

The state-run India Meteorological Department on April 18 forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 percent of the 50-year average of 89 cm.

Riding the momentum, Nifty inched closer towards 9,400 levels to record a fresh high at 9,390.15. The rally in the index was led by gains in HUL, Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma, M&M, RIL, ITC, etc.

The S&P BSE Midcap index hit a fresh record high of 14,963.74 led by gains in UPL, Marico, Petronet LNG, Bajaj Finserv, LIC Housing Finance, ABB, M&M Finance, Exide Industries etc.

We have collated a list of top ten stocks from various experts which could give up to 20 percent upside in the short term:

Analyst: Shitij Gandhi, SMC Global Securities

Chennai Petroleum Corp: BUY| Target Rs 445| Stop Loss Rs 370| Upside 12%

The stock has been relatively trading high since late 2016 and has given a sharp rally in prices from Rs 260 to Rs400 in past. In Tuesday’s session, the stock has again given another breakout from its consolidation phase with hefty volumes.

Moreover, positive divergence in oscillators on daily charts is also well supportive for the stock. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs395-400 for the upside target of 445 with a stop loss below Rs 370.

Axis Bank: BUY| Target Rs 575| Stop Loss Rs 480| Upside 11%

The stock has been an underperformer within the market and the banking space. It has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs480-520 for quite a while. The stock has its major support of Rs498 on downside where its 200-DEMA is also well placed.

On the daily charts, the stock has made triple bottom formation around Rs485 levels and bounced sharply from there to once again retain above its 200-DEMA.

On the weekly chart, the stock has formed rectangle formation and is on verge of giving breakout above its resistance level of 530. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs515-520 for the upside target of Rs575 with the stop loss below Rs480.

BGR Energy: BUY| Target Rs 210| Stop Loss Rs 156| Upside 20%

The stock has shown a sharp rally in prices from Rs140-180 levels in the very short span of time in the recent past. Since then, the stock saw consolidation as it cooled off from recent highs.

In Tuesday’s session, bulls came back with large volumes along with spur in prices. On the daily charts, the stock has also formed bullish flag formation and has given break above its falling trend line.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs175-178 for the upside target of Rs210 with a stop loss below Rs156.

IOB: BUY| Target Rs 35| Stop Loss Rs 28| Upside 16%

Last week, the stock has given a consolidation breakout above its multiple resistance levels and tested several weeks high with a large rise in volumes at lower levels. However, the minor pullback in prices has been seen in last few sessions but with marginally lower volumes.

Prices are still maintained above its breakout level of 29 and we believe that the bullish momentum is likely to remain intact in the scrip going forward as technical indicators along with volumes with rising prices are supporting this rally.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 30-31 for the upside target of 35 with a stop loss below 28.

Ramco Cements: BUY| Target Rs 790| Stop Loss Rs 650| Upside 12%

The sharp rise in prices took the stock from Rs510 levels towards Rs710 levels. Subsequently, pull back in prices has taken stock towards Rs650 levels and since then it is trading in upwards channel making higher highs and higher lows on daily charts.

Moreover, short-term and the long-term moving averages along with positive oscillators are also well supporting the prices.

In the previous session, stock saw a breakout in prices and we believe that continuation of Bull Run is expected to remain in stock as far prices are maintaining above its important 100 and 200-DEMA. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs710-700 for the upside target of Rs790 with a stop loss below Rs650.

Analyst: Shrikant Chouhan, Senior VP- Technical Research at Kotak Securities

JSW Energy Limited: BUY| Stop-Loss: 65.1| Target: 75| Return 8%

The stock has given a breakout of a falling trend line, as shown in the chart with a huge surge in volumes. Despite below-expected results, the stock is continuously forming a higher-low higher-high pattern on daily time-scale.

The stock has formed a base around 60 levels and is rebounding from the same. Also, the 20-day SMA is acting as a support to the same. Kotak Securities recommend buying the stock at CMP, for a price target of 75, keeping a stop loss at 65.1 with a time horizon of 20 days.

Bharat Forge: BUY| Stop-Loss: 1070| Target: 1175| Return 6%

The stock is continuously forming a higher high and a higher low pattern on daily and weekly time scale. The weekly formation suggests a rounding bottom pattern, which could take the stock to all-time high levels.

The stock is rebounding from the upward slanting trendline (taking support). Kotak Securities recommend buying the stop keeping stop-loss at 1070 for a price target of 1175, with a time horizon of 20 days.

Allahabad Bank: BUY| Stop-Loss: 83.5| Target: 97| Return 10%

PSU banks have been outperforming the market quite handsomely, and in the same, small-cap PSU Banks have been the flavour of the market. Allahabad Bank has come out of a long-term downtrend and the stock has broken out of a falling wedge formation in an upwards direction, indicating a start of a new strong uptrend.

Trader, as well as an investor, should look to create or add a position at every support level. Kotak Securities recommend buying the stop keeping stop-loss at 83.5 for a price target of 97, with a time horizon of 20 days.

Analyst: Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research

BGR Energy: BUY| Target Rs 183| Stop Loss Rs173| Return 4%

The stock has shown good upside move and rose with heavy volume participation. It closed with a long bullish candle on the daily chart, which is indicating bullishness and closed near resistance level of Rs177.95. The stock is good to buy above Rs178 for the target of Rs183 and a stop loss below Rs173.

Eros Media: BUY| Target Rs 255| Stop Loss Rs240| Return 5%

On the daily chart, the stock has taken a strong support at 100-day EMA level and bounced back upside. The stock made a bullish candle on the daily chart which has confirmed the bullish and is good to buy above Rs246.50 for the target of Rs253-255 with a stop loss below Rs240.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.