Sensex fails to hold record high, Nifty ends flat; Midcap underperforms

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks started off day on a positive note Thursday, with the Sensex hitting a record high of 31,522.87 (up 239 points intraday) but failed to hold those gains in last hour of trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 7.10 points at 31,290.74 and the 50-share NSE Nifty was down 3.60 points at 9,630.

Weak global cues and the 'sell on rally' strategy by traders caused profit booking in late trade while investors cautiously awaited GST implementation effective from July 1.

"We believe that every correction or consolidation at this juncture should be considered as a healthy buying opportunity," said Hitesh Agrawal, EVP & Head - Retail Research, Religare Securities, who remains optimistic on Indian equities over the medium to long term horizon.

He said after a brief consolidation, the Sensex scaling new highs once again indicates the strong underlying current for Indian equities.

"Expectations of much better corporate earnings growth over the next couple of years aided by second consecutive year of good monsoon, lower interest rates and continued bold reforms by the government are likely to support domestic and global inflows into Indian equities. A stronger rupee coupled with sliding crude oil prices is also a positive for India's fiscal position," he reasoned.

After implementation of the largest-ever indirect tax reform, GST from July 1, the June quarter numbers for most businesses are expected to be subdued, Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA said but he believes business financials will begin to normalise from the September quarter.

The broader markets underperformed benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 0.6 percent each. About three shares declined for every share rising on the exchange.

European markets like France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were down 0.3-0.6 percent, at the time of writing this article. Asian markets closed mixed amid oil weakness.

Back home, the Nifty Metal and Realty indices were down more than 1 percent while Bank and Pharma indices settled the trade with moderate gains.

Lupin was down 2.5 percent as sources told CNBC-TV18 that the US Food and Drug Administration issued five observations for its Pithampur unit 3, which analysts say is an important plant for the company.

Hindustan Unilever dropped 2.6 percent as the share price adjusted for final dividend (of Rs 10).

PSU oil companies ONGC, IOC, HPCL and BPCL were down 2-4 percent on sharp correction in global oil prices. Crude oil prices slipped 20 percent from its February peak despite persisted efforts from OPEC to balance the market.

Technology stocks were under pressure - Infosys, Wipro and TCS down around half a percent after the Indian IT services industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) expects software export growth to slow to 7-8 percent in the current financial year from 8.6 percent a year earlier.

Among others, L&T, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero Motocorp, Bharti Airtel and Coal India were down 1-2 percent whereas HDFC, Reliance Industries, SBI and Sun Pharma gained 1-2 percent.

Indiabulls Real tanked 10 percent after a big block deal. About 2.81 crore shares (representing 5.6 percent of total paid-up equity) worth Rs 564.9 crore traded on exchanges at an average price of Rs 200 per share through block deals.