Sensex fails to hold 30K amid consolidation; corporate earnings, Fed meet eyed

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks closed the session on a flat note amid consolidation Tuesday as investors awaited more corporate earnings and the outcome of Federal Reserve policy meeting due Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened with a gap up of more than 100 points after two-day profit booking and a long weekend but erased early gains to trade in a tight range for the rest of the session.

The Sensex closed up 2.78 points at 29,921.18 after hitting an intraday high of 30,069.24 and low of 29,804.12 while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 9.75 points to 9,313.80.

Pramod Gubbi of Ambit Capital, who is cautious on the market, thinks equities are no longer in sync with fundamental parameters.

"Earnings recovery is on, but it is not commensurate with the rally as well as valuations," he said.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services said earnings growth is needed to sustain the premium valuation.

On the global front, the announcement of FED policy tomorrow is likely to add some volatility in the market, he added.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained more than 0.3 percent despite weak breadth. About 1548 shares declined against 1360 advancing shares on the exchange.

Banks, FMCG, healthcare, infra stocks and Reliance Industries were under pressure while technology stocks and HDFC supported the market.

Maruti Suzuki share price closed up 2.76 percent and also hit a record high of Rs 6,730 intraday after showing a 19.5 percent growth year-on-year in April sales. The company sold 1.51 lakh units during the month against 1.26 lakh units in same month last year.

Hero Motocorp gained 1.2 percent despite a 3.5 percent fall in monthly sales while Bajaj Auto was up over a percent ahead of sales data. However, Tata Motors lost 1.3 percent after weak commercial vehicle sales performance hit overall April sales. Total sales dropped 21 percent due to 36 percent decline in commercial vehicle sales but passenger vehicle sales grew by 23 percent due to good response to Tigor and Hexa.

Nifty Healthcare was the biggest loser among sectoral indices, down 0.8 percent. Lupin lost 2.5 percent as its Goa unit received Form 483 from USFDA with 3 observations. Dr Reddy's Labs declined 0.7 percent after the US health regulator issued Form 483 with 11 observations for plant 3 at Bachupally, which are mostly procedural in nature.

Aurobindo Pharma was down 1.5 percent after sources told CNBC-TV18 that its unit 3 received Form 483 with six observations from the USFDA. Sun Pharma slipped 1.6 percent.

Realty index gained the most, up 1.8 percent after implementation of the consumer-friendly Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) from May 1. It promises transparency and accountability into the sector as it has some stringent provisions including three-year prison terms or heavy penalty for developers failing to comply with its provisions. Stocks like Godrej Properties, Sobha, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige and DLF gained 2-9 percent.

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank dropped nearly a percent ahead of March quarter earnings due Wednesday. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects 202 percent increase in profit due to lower base in a year-ago quarter.

Indiabulls Housing (up 5.5 percent), ONGC (up 3 percent) and HDFC (up 3 percent) were biggest gainers among Nifty stocks. Reliance Industries, L&T and Bharti Airtel were down 1-2 percent.

European markets were moderately higher as investors reacted to fresh earnings and awaited the upcoming French presidential vote. Asia closed mixed.