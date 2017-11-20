Sensex fails to breakout after Moody’s push; Did the upgrade come at a wrong time?

The S&P BSE Sensex bounced back over 600 points from the low of 32,683 recorded last week but the momentum which D-Street gathered on Thursday and Friday has run out of steam despite a big upgrade from Moody’s.

In a surprise move, Moody’s Ratings upgraded India’s sovereign bond rating from Baa3 to Baa2. (In common context, it has been upgraded from BBB(-) to BBB)

The last time Moody’s upgraded India was in 2004 to Baa3, moving India to an ‘Investment Grade Destination’. Ratings Below BBB(-)/ Baa3 are indicative of Junk status.

After a rating upgrade, traders rushed in to cover their shorts which led to big jump on Friday but growing concerns of rising fiscal deficit, uncertainty around state election outcome and the possibility of other global rating agencies maintaining status-quo took the fizz out of the initial pop registered on D-Street.

Indian market pared gains after a huge gap-up start last week but the strength is missing. The S&P BSE Sensex which opened positive pared most of its gains and turned choppy which signified lack of conviction from buyers at higher levels.

The Nifty50 is still flirting around its crucial resistance level of 10,300. A break above 10,350-10,411 could restore momentum in favour of bulls, suggest technical experts.

Some analysts are also not ruling out a possibility that the upgrade might have come at a wrong time. The Moody’s press release talks of other reforms like GST, Bank Recapitalization and measure such as demonetization and the use of Aadhaar for Direct Benefit Transfer in formalizing the economy - as steps which will boost growth in the medium term and thus buffering the case for a rating upgrade.

“The Indian government has been asking for a rating upgrade for many years now; including in 2013 when India suffered its second worst ever external account problem and was bracketed as part of the ‘Fragile Five’,” Arvind Chari, Head Fixed Income & Alternatives, Quantum Advisors told Moneycontrol.

“They do caution though, on India’s high Debt/GDP ratio which is actually likely to increase in the next 2 years on account of slower growth and also problem areas which have been fixed by bond issuances like Uday Bonds (Power distribution), Farm Loan waivers (potentially to be funded by issuance of bonds); Bank Re-cap (to be funded by bank recap bonds). So the actual Fiscal deficit in India is larger than it seems in reported numbers,” he said.

Chari further added that given the evident pressures on the fiscal front and the likelihood that the government may not even meet this year’s and next year’s fiscal target, the rating upgrade seems to have come at a wrong time.

Markets should worry that the Government now having received the rating upgrade, may actually slacken and relax its commitment to reducing fiscal deficit, as per the stated plan, he said.

The other reason which got analysts’ worried is the fact that usually, rating change happens with a lag but this time around Moody’s upgraded India’s rating on hope as fundamentals are still shaky.

Rating upgrade, though highly positive for the economy, will have only marginal morale-boosting impact from the market’s perspective.

The market, being ahead of rating agencies, has discounted all the positives that Moody’s has recognized now, suggest experts.

“Moody’s has only reaffirmed the fundamental logic that drives the present ‘hope trade’, which is that the economy is set for growth recovery,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The rising tide of domestic liquidity is likely to keep valuations at elevated levels. It is important to appreciate the fact that valuations are frothy only pockets of mid and small caps,” he said.

Vijayakumar is of the view that there are market experts who believe that 10 to 12 percent rally is possible in the next 2 months. However, such a sharp rally would be undesirable since that will make valuations frothy and the market would be vulnerable to a bubble burst.