Apr 19, 2017 04:44 PM IST
Apr 19, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensex ends rangebound session flat, midcaps shine; banks fall after IndusInd nos

Investors remained cautious about further earnings season after muted numbers by IT companies.

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks closed the rangebound session on a flat note after a sell-off seen in previous session. Investors remained cautious after International Monetary Fund trimmed India's annual economic growth forecast, and awaited more corporate results after muted start to earnings season by IT companies.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 17.47 points at 29,336.57 while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 1.65 points to 9,103.50 amid mixed global cues.

"We are not seeing any major fall in Nifty from the current level but it might take some time to regain the upward momentum," says Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities.

Volatility is tough to handle at present, hence he suggests maintaining hedged positions until Nifty resumes its trend.

However, the broader markets outperformed benchmarks on positive breadth. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.7 percent each as about four shares advanced for every three shares falling on the exchange.

