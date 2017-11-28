Sensex ends over 100 pts lower, Nifty below 10,400; Maruti, Zee gain

Selling in the final hours of trade dragged benchmark indices lower, forcing them to snap multi-day gaining streak. The Nifty managed to close below 10,400-mark, while the Sensex closed over 100 points lower.

Meanwhile, broader markets were in focus as they outperformed the frontline indices, but profit booking dragged them lower and they ended on a flat note.

Experts were anticipating some volatile moves this week ahead of the F&O expiry on Thursday as well as release of crucial data. The volatility index closed above 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages on Tuesday.

The 30-share Sensex is down 105.85 points at 33618.59, while the Nifty is down 29.20 points at 10370.30. The market breadth was narrow as 1367 shares advanced against a decline of 1344 shares, while 158 shares were unchanged.

BHEL, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing and Zee Entertainment gained the most while NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and Aurobindo Pharma were the top losers.

“This selling wasn't triggered by global cues or markets which seem to have held up throughout our trading session. This could just be a little bit of profit booking which was triggered by the massive rally we have witnessed over the last few days,” Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and Head of Trading, Zerodha said in a statement.

The rupee was at 2-month high. The move is seen as a spillover from strength in Asian currencies

Among commodities, gold declined by Rs 50 to Rs 30,500 per ten gram at the bullion market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid subdued demand from local jewellers.

Silver followed suit and dropped by Rs 200 to Rs 40,200 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said besides a weak trend overseas, tepid demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market, mainly weighed on gold prices.

Most major Asian indexes closed mixed on Tuesday, following a narrowly mixed close on Wall Street overnight. With little data due during the session, markets turned their attention to events later this week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.04 percent below the flat line at 22,486.24 after a choppy session. Major exporters, including automakers and tech names, were mostly lower. Energy-related names also finished the session lower as oil prices edged down.

Back home, action was seen among stocks as well. Glenmark Pharma slipped 3% on observations issued by USFDA for Baddi plant

Maruti and Zee entertainment held up for the session whereas Bank of Baroda and Aurobindo Pharma were the worst performers of the session.

Gas distribution stocks were in focus as Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat Gas and Mahangar Gas ended 1-5 percent higher after Motilal Oswal initiated or upgraded stocks.

Meanwhile, restaurant and beverage stocks also saw some moves through the day. Specialty Restaurants and Westlife Development ended 4-6 percent higher

Going forward, experts anticipate fence-sitting by investors ahead of key events.

“Market participants will keenly await Q2 GDP data due on Thursday after economic slowdown on account of GST implementation. Apart from this, RBI meeting scheduled next week and Gujarat elections in the next month will keep the markets volatile. We advise to avoid over leveraging and accumulate quality stocks on dips,” Jayant Manglik President Retail Sales at Religare Securities said in a statement.