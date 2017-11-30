Sensex down 300 pts; 5 factors why the market is falling

Ahead of crucial GDP data and the expiry day of November F&O series, benchmark indices turned volatile on Thursday. The Sensex fell over 200 points, while the Nifty managed to breach 10,300-mark.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red, while in the broader space, midcaps too witnessed a correction.

Meanwhile, the rupee dropped sharply by 19 paise to 64.50 against the American currency in early trade today ahead of the September quarter GDP data.

Currency dealers said apart from increased month-end demand for the US currency from importers and a lower opening of the domestic equity markets, dollar's gains against other currencies overseas on upbeat US economic growth data weighed on the rupee.

Investors were largely cautious on the back of crucial events such as F&O expiry, concerns on Korea, and valuation concerns, among others. Here are five reasons why the market is cracking today.

F&O expiry

The Street was also reacting to investors being cautious and sitting on the fence on the back of expiry day of F&O contracts. All futures and options contracts for November are expiring on Thursday and positions will be rolled over to December.

ICICI Securities had earlier said that the Nifty is likely to form a base near 10,300 for the November series.

“Call positions are getting added at the 10,600 strike, which remains the target for the index. Closure was seen in the Nifty and Nifty Bank futures, which shows the short covering pattern seen in these indices,” the brokerage had said in its report.

Korean tensions

Geopolitical tensions on the back of the recent, successful test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea could have rattled the market. The rogue nation claimed that the missile could cover a large part of the US continent, raising concerns over the nuclear weapons in possession.

Experts suggested that the secretive regime would likely continue its weapons programs and that "testing is going to get more rigorous."

Also, a defense expert believes this is "just the tip of the iceberg" in terms of seeing nuclear-armed North Korea's advanced ballistic missile capabilities, including new heat-shield technology that is critical to the regime's ambitions of having an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

This was the first ballistic missile test by Pyongyang since the hermit state launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile September 15.

Technical Outlook:

The Nifty made two bearish candles for second consecutive day in a row on Wednesday and slipped below its 20-days exponential moving average and 5-DEMA on Thursday. The index is now trading near its crucial support level of 10,250.

The market usually witnesses wild swings on the expiry day but pulls back in green towards the close of the session. Traders are advised not to create fresh long positions and wait for a breakout or a breakdown.

A firm close above 10,410 would fuel bullish sentiment while a close below 10,250 could fuel some profit taking. The Option band signifies a pause in momentum and the expiry could happen in the range of 10300-10500.

"Traders will be better off by focusing on individual stocks by adopting a market neutral strategy. However, the trend in the near term shall favor bears if they manage to keep the indices below 10340 levels on closing basis,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Mohammad further added that in such a scenario market shall ideally revisit the gap zone of 10268 – 232 levels registered on 17th of November. The short-term traders are advised to avoid long side bets below 10340 and contrary to this a firm close above 10410 levels shall result in a retest of 10490 levels.

US economy

The Street could be reacting to better economic prospects of the US economy, which in turn could lead to investor money flowing to such developed markets.

The US economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its quickest pace in three years, buoyed by robust business spending on equipment and an accumulation of inventories.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 3.3 percent annual rate last quarter also boosted by a rebound in government investment, the Commerce Department said in its second GDP estimate on Wednesday. That was the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2014 and a pickup from the second quarter's 3.1 percent rate.

The economy was previously reported to have grown at a 3.0 percent pace in the July-September period. It was the first time since 2014 that the economy experienced growth of 3 percent or more for two straight quarters.

Selloff in banks

Banking stocks took a beating on Friday, with frontline sectors falling around a percent. The Nifty PSU bank index was down over 1 percent, while the Nifty Bank was down by about a percent. Meanwhile, the Bankex was down by over 1 percent.

Considering index heavyweights in the banking space, fall in such stocks could have dragged the market here as well. PNB, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and State Bank of India, were all down by over a percent.