Apr 26, 2017

Sensex Dec 2017 target at 31,500, earnings acceleration key for upside: Citi

"December 2017 Sensex target is 31,500, implying a 7 percent upside," Goyal says.

Sensex Dec 2017 target at 31,500, earnings acceleration key for upside: Citi

Surendra Goyal of Citi says decent domestic trends, stable US dollar and Federal Reserve commentary have resulted in a nice upmove for Indian equities in 2017 so far.

He remains constructive on the market in the medium term, acknowledging that earnings acceleration is key for upside to play out.

"December 2017 Sensex target is 31,500, implying a 7 percent upside," Goyal says.

