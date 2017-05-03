Sensex consolidates for 4th day, Nifty holds 9300; Fed meet outcome eyed

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks consolidated for fourth consecutive session Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of Federal Reserve policy meeting tonight and pending corporate earnings.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 26.38 points at 29,894.80 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 1.85 points to 9,311.95 after a rangebound trade.

After a four-day consolidation, the market might gain some strength in next couple of sessions to move towards 9,400 level on the Nifty. According to them, major correction is unlikely in near term as domestic inflows continued to support the market on hopes of faster recovery in earnings.

Jayant Manglik of Religare Securities feels it's a normal consolidation phase and Nifty has multiple supports between 9100-9200. So, he advises accumulating stocks on dips while keeping a close eye on earnings and also on global markets for further cues.

"Stock specific movement encouraged the market participants to gain faith in every consolidation which continues to provide positive support to the market," Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services said.

Even as the market looks settled in its bull phase, with minor spells of consolidation, Sandeep Bhatia of Macquarie Securities Group is upbeat about the Street's performance.

Going forward, positives such as GST, ease of doing business, among others, will boost the indices.

The Federal Open Market Committee, which will announce its policy tonight, is likely to hold interest rates as it may wait for more signs of stability in the economy to hinge for further hike, Vinod Nair said.

The broader markets outperformed benchmarks in morning but failed to hold gains in afternoon trade.

Technology stocks gained momentum, with the Nifty IT index rising over a percent. IT majors Infosys and TCS rallied 1.6 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

PSU banks were in action today, with the Nifty PSU Bank index rising 1 percent but private banks and financials were under pressure.

Union Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, PNB and IDBI Bank rallied 2-5 percent followed by SBI with 0.4 percent upside.

ICICI Bank was 1.2 percent ahead of earnings later today. Axis Bank was down 0.88 percent while HDFC lost 1.4 percent.

Auto stocks were mixed. Two-wheeler stocks continued to gain, with Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp and TVS Motor gained 0.5-1 percent ahead April sales data while Maruti Suzuki lost 0.8 percent on profit booking.

Tata Motors shed 1.1 percent despite solid growth in JLR US sales. The luxury car maker's US sales grew by 35 percent in April against 19 percent growth in March, driven by 197 percent jump in Jaguar sales while Land Rover sales grew by 0.4 percent.

Pharma stocks' underperformance continued, with Lupin & Aurobindo Pharma losing 2-3 percent followed by Sun Pharma with 0.8 percent loss.

Asian markets ended mixed, traders looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve meeting results. European markets were trading lower as investors digested the latest in Brexit negotiations and corporate earnings. France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were down 0.1-0.3 percent at the time of writing this article.