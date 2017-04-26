Sensex above 30,000: Stay focussed on financial targets with SIPs

The bull run in the stock market continues with the Sensex hitting the 30,000 mark once again and the Nifty scaling a new record high in early trade on Wednesday. While it is anybody’s guess whether Sensex would continue to decisively trade above the 30,000 levels, there are market voices that feel the Indian equity markets are set to trade higher in the near future.

What should you do with your portfolio mix at this point? Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer, Max Life Insurance tell Moneycontrol’s Sarbajeet K Sen about the things you should keep in mind if you are considering portfolio restructuring.

Sensex has crossed 30,000 once again, while Nifty has been progressively scaling record highs. Is it time for investors to re-balance their portfolio?

Rebalancing of portfolio balancing should be a continuous process and not really a function of absolute market levels. It should be based on one’s goals, target portfolio and asset allocation. The target portfolio depend on individual characteristics like age, risk-appetite, liabilities, social and family situation etc. With time, as asset markets move, the relative weights of different assets change. However, with time the target asset allocation may also change. However, with the equity markets having moved significantly in the past year, valuations do look a bit on the expensive side, especially the mid- and small-cap indices. On the other hand, bond yields have crept up in the past two months and are looking attractive. Thus, the relative attractiveness of bonds versus equities has increased in the last two months, if one looks at the risk-adjusted expected returns. However, the long-term expected returns from equities will continue to remain attractive.

So, how should one look at debt at this point? Is it time to increase exposure to fixed income?

In the last review of monetary policy, RBI’s surprisingly changed its stance from accomodative to neutral sighting upside risk to inflation in the coming months and limited impact on growth due to demonetisation. Due to this, bond yields have crept up and are looking attractive. India’s macroeconomic outlook looks stable with lower fiscal and current account deficits and a stable inflation outlook. We expect 25 bps cut in repo rate over the next 12 months. Lack of credit demand, surplus system liquidity would drive short-end yields and lending rates lower. We also expect Government bond yields to move down from these levels (the 10-year bond yield may fall from 6.65% currently to around 6.25-6.4% within a year), which means a potential upside from price appreciation in bond prices apart from the coupon accruals. Thus, as mentioned earlier too, the relative attractiveness of bonds versus equities has increased in the last two months, if one looks at the risk-adjusted expected returns.

How much should an investor be in cash at this time?

Cash yields are too low to be attractive. We would prefer to be in Government or corporate bonds or Bnd Funds

What are the risks to the markets at this time?

At this point, valuations are a bit stretched and we need a revival in earnings growth to sustain the markets and take them up further. If local economic growth does not pick up as expected, it would be a risk to the equity markets.

Risk that inflation picks up with commodity prices remaining elevated

GST-linked supply chain disruption

Continued lack of investment growth by the private sector

Resolution of the NPAs leading to elevated stress on the financial sector

Global events that lead to risk-off approach by foreign institutinoal investors (FIIS), resulting in portfolio flows turning negative.

How the monsoon pans out

Increase in interest rates as central banks i.e. US Fed and the ECB wind down the quantitative easing policies

Outcomes of elections in France, Germany and Netherlands – whether the right-leaning parties make an impact triggering questions on Eurozone stability

US actions and policies on trade with China, Mexico and rest of the world

Slowdown in China

A possible messy Brexit leading to a slowdown in both UK and Europe.

Having said the above, India still continues to offer one of the highest GDP growth rates in the world, with a robust consumption theme aided by Government spending. The fiscal and current account situations have improved dramatically and the currency is among the least volatile among emerging-markets. India should thus continue to see robust inflows of portfolio money into equities and fixed-income. Local flows also continue to be robust given the shift from physical assets (real estate, gold) to financial assets as physical asset returns have been poor in the past few years. Financial markets, thus, should continue to do well in the long-term.

What are your few financial planning tips at this point?

Those having an active financial portfolio should stick to your target asset allocation. One should not try and chase momentum. It is better to have a systematic investment strategy through SIPs. If you are an equity investor, you should avoid concentration in a few stocks, especially illiquid ones. Also, avoid the temptation of leveraging your portfolio and do not over-trade.