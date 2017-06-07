Jun 07, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
See Nifty at 10,200 by year-end, smooth implementation of GST key: Antique
Dhirendra Tiwari of Antique Stock Broking said smooth implementation of GST will be a key trigger.
While inventory adjustments could lead to some near-term volatility in earnings, market will look through such transitory phenomena and focus on the benefits of GST, he feels.
FY18 EPS estimates for the Nifty are at Rs 505; FY19 at Rs 606, implying a 18 percent CAGR earnings growth between FY17-19, he said.
Tiwari said the brokerage house has assigned a year-end target of 10,200 for the Nifty.Top picks are ITC, SBI, ICICI Bank, L&T, UltraTech, Power Grid, Hindustan Zinc, GAIL, Motherson Sumi, Siemens, L&T Finance, Future Retail, Muthoot Finance, Astral Poly, ICRA, APL Apollo Tubes, Honeywell Automation and Dilip Buildcon, he said.