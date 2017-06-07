See Nifty at 10,200 by year-end, smooth implementation of GST key: Antique

Dhirendra Tiwari of Antique Stock Broking said smooth implementation of GST will be a key trigger.

While inventory adjustments could lead to some near-term volatility in earnings, market will look through such transitory phenomena and focus on the benefits of GST, he feels.

FY18 EPS estimates for the Nifty are at Rs 505; FY19 at Rs 606, implying a 18 percent CAGR earnings growth between FY17-19, he said.

Tiwari said the brokerage house has assigned a year-end target of 10,200 for the Nifty.